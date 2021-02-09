Shopper Sharon Howard makes a purchase from Lina Moore of Moore's Candy Bouquets and Gift Baskets during the Love Winter Danville Farmer's Market at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday. Approximately 20 vendors were present. The Winter Markets will continue at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6, April 3 and May 1.

