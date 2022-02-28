A Tilton man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 24 turned himself in at the Danville Public Safety Building Sunday night.
Police say after Francis M. Briscoe III turned himself in, he was taken into custody on a Vermilion County arrest warrant. Charges include attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Briscoe’s bond is set at $1 million. He is currently being held at the Vermilion County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in court.
Around 7:26 p.m. on Feb. 24, police responded to a call in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot at Walmart.
Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old Danville woman with one gunshot wound to her torso and one in her lower back.
The victim said she was in the parking lot when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, and when she tried to get in her vehicle to leave, the suspect shot her twice with a handgun and fled the scene in his pickup truck.
Police spoke with multiple witnesses on the scene at the time of the incident and identified Briscoe as the suspect.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries and has been listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
