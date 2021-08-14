DANVILLE — A shoe drive fundraiser starting Sunday will help Love INC of Vermilion County transform more people’s lives.
Love INC will be having a shoe fundraiser from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30.
“A shoe drive fundraiser goes beyond raising money for Love INC. After the shoes are picked up, they’re sent to developing countries to create job opportunities,” according to Love INC (In the Name of Christ) Director Michael Rohall.
Shoe drive fundraisers help provide inventory to more than 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs who sell the shoes to support their families. In turn, they help themselves out of poverty with a hand up, not a handout, according to the program.
According to Rohall and the fundraising program, most of the shoe sellers do this for a short time and use the profits to buy a boat and fish commercially or buy a few goats or cows and start a dairy or some other business. Funds2Orgs shared a story about one of the families they have helped: a mother in Haiti started a shoe micro-enterprise and kept it up. Her friends wanted to start their own and did. As a thank you to her, each voluntarily gave her 1 percent of their profits. Within three years she had enough money to send her son to law school.
“Truly instead of giving people a fish, they are teaching them to fish,” Rohall stated. “Not only does Love INC seek to transform lives in Vermilion County, this fundraiser gives us the opportunity to change lives around the world.”
Collection boxes for new and gently used shoes will be at churches and businesses in the community. Soccer cleats, with soccer being popular around the world, and any type of sneakers are among those that can be dropped off, among any other types of shoes.
Collection sites: Classic Homes Realty; Toni Stone’s State Farm Insurance office; WITY; and churches: Danville Alliance, St. Paul’s, Vineyard, Ridgeview, Grace, First Nazarene, First Presbyterian, Bethel Lutheran and CrossRoads.
A drive-though shoe collection event also will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville.
Flyers will be at the Aug. 21 farmers market.
The idea came up about five years ago to do this shoe drive fundraiser.
Rohall said they were looking for something different, something to drum up some excitement.
This and other Love INC. fundraisers are trying to raise at least $10,000.
According to Funds2Orgs, the organization Love INC is working with, “the shoes collected after your shoe drive fundraiser become an economic lifeline for individuals and families living in developing nations. Due to systemic poverty, lack of education, and economic opportunity, Funds2Orgs works with individuals who create micro-businesses, essentially small businesses. The shoes collected in countries such as the United States get repurposed. That is, they get a longer life and are sold to micro-entrepreneurs for a small cost. Micro-entrepreneurs then mark-up the shoe price and sell them in their local communities for a fraction of their original price, but still for a profit.”
With Love INC being a transformation ministry, Rohall said this is a good partnership.
He said local residents can clean out their closets, support Love INC and help transform lives around the world.
Love INC helps to transform lives and empower families to break out of the cycles that bind them by building Christ-like relationships, uniting local congregations and offering transformational Christ-centered life skills classes.
Its mission is to mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ. It builds bridges among churches of different denominations to create coalitions to meets needs.
In other news, Love In The Name Of Christ of Vermilion County made it to the Top 200 for State Farm Neighborhood Assist. State Farm will present $25,000 to the 40 top vote getters across the country.
Voting begins Aug. 18 and ends Aug 27. Anyone 18 or older can vote up to 10 times a day by visiting Love INC’s project page at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2038222.
