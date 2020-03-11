DANVILLE— An obstacle that prevented officials from looking at the north side of the Interstate 74 and Lynch Road intersection for the casino development is going to be addressed with the city and Danville Sanitary District splitting the cost.
City Engineer Sam Cole told the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night an intergovernmental agreement will be coming to the aldermen as early as next week to split the $1.2 million estimated cost to increase the 12-inch sanitary sewer line to an 18-inch line to serve the Eastgate area.
There are sanitary sewer capacity issues to serve more development, officials stated last year when there was the tight timeline for a casino application to be turned into the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28, 2019.
Cole said past precedent has shown partnerships for projects such as this. The city will benefit from the economic development and future growth, he said.
Cole said they are finalizing the agreement, and with the prospects for restaurants and other development with the potential casino, “this is a critical piece.”
He added there also have been conversations with the state and prison, which could mean other opportunities to recoup some funding.
The city’s $600,000 portion is going toward the estimated design, construction engineering and construction costs.
“Build it bigger than what you need,” said Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing.
Cole said they believe the 18-inch line is big enough for what could be built out there.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said this will save the city money in the long run.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson also said he hopes to see lots of growth there.
In casino news, the Illinois Gaming Board’s agenda for its meeting on Thursday includes the item: Finding of Preliminary Suitability — Haven Gaming, LLC., regarding ownership requirements for the casino license.
In other business Tuesday, the committee approved the demolition contract for the Harwal Hotel, with Public Works Director Carl Carpenter saying the building could be down within the next six weeks after final council approval next week; and the committee also recommended approving two more $1 million projects for which the city has applied for bridge funds — rehabilitating the Voorhees Street bridge over Lick Creek (east of Michigan Avenue) and the Voorhees Street bridge over East Fork Lick Creek (west of Lynch) by the curve.
Cole said both need bridge deck work determined after bridge inspections. Due to the truck traffic on them, the city doesn't want the bridges to see load/weight restrictions.
