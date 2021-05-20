Seventeen-year-old Tinlee Shepherd is celebrating two graduations this week.
The first was Sunday at Westville High School.
The second is at Danville Area Community College on Friday.
Tinlee is a dual graduate, where she is getting her high school diploma and DACC degree.
Tinlee said it’s been a whirlwind, busy time for her with the multiple graduations, practices and everything.
“I know once it’s all said and done I will be really proud...,” she said.
She’s worked hard since being a high school freshman to get where she’s at.
Tinlee first learned in junior high school when she graduated about the dual credit program with DACC.
“I knew it had been made more available to more students,” she said.
Several Westville students have taken advantage of it.
Tinlee is only the third “dual” graduate to attain summa cum laude status. The first was her older sister, Baylee Shepherd in 2016.
Tinlee explained that she would leave during a certain time period during her high school class days to go to DACC.
She will receive her Associate in General Studies degree at DACC.
She started sociology classes at DACC, mostly with Professor Jonathon Wade.
“That’s when I really found what I was passionate about,” she said.
Tinlee plans to attend the University of Illinois in the fall, majoring in human development and family studies. She hopes to get her bachelor’s degree, then maybe move on to a master’s degree in social work. She’s interested in possibly getting her license in therapy.
“That’s my long-term goal,” she said.
Tinlee said she’s having a party this week to incorporate both graduations, and celebrate her hard work.
She’d encourage students to look into the dual credit program.
“I definitely would. There’s so many ways you could take it,” Tinlee said.
She said some friends just took a couple classes each semester and will be going to DACC this fall to complete their associate degree.
Tinlee said the benefits can be having your high school pay for the DACC courses. In addition to saving money, it can save time to shorten any further education someone wants.
She said she’s taken a lot of her general education classes prior to attending the U of I, which will shorten the time to receive her bachelor’s degree.
Her second graduation comes first this week, where she is a class marshal — one of the graduates to lead her fellow graduates into the gym for the DACC graduation.
This year’s DACC graduation will be in-person and also live streamed.
DACC will confer degrees and certificates to more than 340 graduates during commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday in the Mary Miller Gymnasium at DACC in Danville.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made a significant impact on the last 14 months of these graduates’ lives, the college is able to offer an in-person ceremony with limited guest seating.
There is a new stage and new seating on the stage for DACC officials, in addition to air conditioning now inside the gym.
The approximately 165 graduates participating in the live ceremony are limited to two guests each, and the college is limiting representation to members of the Board of Trustees, academic deans and personnel essential to the ceremony.
The event will be live streamed on YouTube for friends and family who aren’t able to attend in person.
Students who have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.000 will graduate with the designation summa cum laude and will wear a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion. There are six of these graduates in the class of 2021 who will represent their class during the ceremony.
Delivering the Class Response will be Sydnie Spires, Georgetown, summa cum laude candidate receiving an Associate in Arts (AA) degree in elementary education.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Nick Pinter, Westville, summa cum laude candidate receiving an Associate in Science (AS) degree in engineering. The Tassel Ceremony will be led by Alexis Darby, Bismarck, summa cum laude candidate receiving an AA degree in nursing. Class Marshals are summa cum laude candidates: Matthew Cress, Bismarck, receiving an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in advanced manufacturing; Alec Schaumburg, Westville, receiving an Associate in Engineering Science (AES) degree in engineering; and Tinlee Shepherd, a dual graduate from Westville receiving an Associate in General Studies (AGS) degree.
In addition to Tinlee, this year’s class includes six additional dual graduates who have earned their college degree or certificate while being full-time high school students.
Dual graduates walking in the commencement ceremony are Adrienne Arlington, Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, a cum laude graduate receiving an AA in graphic design; Makynzie Miller, Salt Fork High School, receiving an AA in elementary education; Fiona Pelszynski, Westville High School, a magna cum laude graduate receiving an AA in fine arts; and Hayven Torres, Salt Fork High School, a cum laude graduate receiving an AA in criminology. Not walking are Anna Kedas, Salt Fork High School, a cum laude graduate receiving an AA in biology; and Kamden Knight, Georgetown–Ridge Farm High School, receiving an Advanced Welding Certificate.
Magna cum laude graduates have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.750-3.999 and will wear a gold tassel and a gold cord; cum laude grads have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50-3.749 and will wear a gold tassel. Students’ ability to be recognized at the graduation ceremony is based on the cumulative grade-point average calculated at the end of the fall semester prior to the spring ceremony.
There also are a couple 2020 graduates who wanted to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony since they missed out on one last year due to COVID-19, according to Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations at DACC.
In addition to Friday’s graduation, DACC has the nurses’ pinning ceremony Thursday morning and the Middle College (high-school dropout prevention program)/GED graduation in the gym Thursday night.
