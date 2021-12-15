The fall surge in COVID-19 cases continues to take a heavy toll in Vermilion County.
Seven more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported this week, raising the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 225.
Health officials reported four of those deaths on Tuesday and three on Monday.
The Tuesday deaths involved a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 60s. The Monday deaths involved a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 50s.
Also reported this week were 153 new cases of COVID-19. On Monday, there were 134 new cases — one resident in their 80s, six in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 12 in their 50s, nineteen in their 40s, 20 in their 30s, 25 in their 20s, 24 teens, 11 grade-school-aged children, two preschoolers, and three infants.
On Tuesday there 19 new cases — three residents in their 70s, seven in their 60s, six in their 50s, one in their 40s, and two in their 30s. Those two-day totals brings the overall total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 16,891, 406 of which are active.
There are currently 52 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.54% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 59.62%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, there will a clinic from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club (hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois), 850 N. Griffin, Danville. Vaccines are available for kids, and Pfizer available for those ages 12 and up. This clinic is provided by the state.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
