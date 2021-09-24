DANVILLE — Two recent legal settlements the Danville District 118 school board approved cost the district more than $600,000 and contained the conditions of two board member resignations and the extension of Superintendent Alicia Geddis’ contract.
According to the settlement agreement and legal paperwork obtained by the Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act request filed earlier this month, Geddis, through her attorney Kralovec McClain LLC, made the school board aware of “certain disputes and claims that, if not resolved, would result in litigation against the board and individual board members in both their personal and official capacity.”
The settlement agreement doesn’t include any admission of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by any party.
The board shall pay $490,000, of which $90,000 represents payment of Geddis’ attorneys’ fees incurred in the course of the dispute; $100,000 represents payment from the board to Geddis on her claim for defamation; and $300,000 represents compensatory damages from the board to Geddis on her claim of retaliation under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Under the settlement agreement, the board also agreed to extend Geddis’ contract by four additional school years.
In the event the board determines not to renew Geddis’ contract beyond the 2025-2026 school year, Geddis will be entitled to liquidated damages ... so long as the following conditions are met: Geddis’ contract was not renewed by the board; Geddis was not dismissed for cause pursuant to her employment contract; and Geddis applies for and is rejected from at least three superintendent positions or Geddis receives an offer for a superintendent position or an alternative position for less than salary she would have made in the 2025-2026 contract year.
If Geddis meets the conditions set forth and receives a job offer for less than her 2025-2026 salary, the board will make up the difference in her salary, plus a raise equal to the Consumer Price Index.
In the event Geddis meets the conditions and receives three rejections, but no job offer, the board will pay Geddis $250,000.
As conditions of the settlement, school board members Lon Henderson and Bill Dobbles agree to resign from the board.
The board and Geddis also agree to participate in training that covers the role of board members, the board/superintendent relationship, board/superintendent communications, diversity and inclusion.
The parties agreed that Geddis’ evaluation that was originally scheduled for the August board meeting will take place at the first board meeting in October.
Following the training and Geddis’ evaluation, the board agrees that it will collaborate with Geddis, using the materials gathered from the Strategic Planning Report and the Liz Smal report as a guide, and develop a strategic plan for the school district.
The board of education also agreed to make a statement at a board meeting following execution of the settlement agreement noting its support for Geddis as the district superintendent.
The school board voted 4-1 to approve the settlement agreement with Geddis to resolve ongoing disputes between the board and Geddis.
The board also voted 4-1 to approve another settlement agreement with employee Letha Reeves, Geddis’ assistant.
This payment was $165,000, of which $15,000 represents Reeves’ attorney Steven Glink’s fees, $5,000 in consideration of the confidentiality provisions and $145,000 from the board to Reeves in full settlement of all claims Reeves may have against the board or its individual board members. The agreement also had the same board resignations and a board statement.
At the meeting of the vote on the settlement agreements earlier this month, school board President Randal Ashton said this “resolves ongoing disputes between the board and Letha Reeves ... The board regrets any actions taken that resulted in Mrs. Reeves feeling like anything other than a valued member of the District 118 staff.”
Dobbles voted against both settlement agreements.
Henderson resigned from the board prior to the settlement agreements, he said, due to the physical and mental toll these disputes were having on his and his family’s health and well-being.
According to the legal documents, an investigation was conducted by the law firm Hodges, Loizzi, Eisenhammer, Rodick & Kohn LLP of Arlington Heights after Geddis provided information in August 2020 regarding Henderson’s conduct dating back several years.
The firm is legal counsel for the school board.
Allegations included inappropriate conduct claims, such as reaching across in front of someone standing at a table at a board holiday dinner in 2019 and standing close behind someone in May 2018 at a retirement party.
Henderson had reportedly apologized for his actions.
Geddis also reported an incident in February or March 2020 when Henderson blocked her from leaving a room, and other uncomfortable incidents.
Henderson in the investigation stated he believed the timing of the allegations was suspicious. He stated that in a June 2020 closed session meeting, he expressed that he would not support a multi-year extension with a pay raise of Dr. Geddis’ contract. He also questioned Dr. Geddis regarding certain prior expenditures that she didn’t share with the board. He believes Geddis is attempting to gain leverage over her contract negotiations and discredit him.
The legal conclusion: “We find the factual allegations to be substantiated or substantiated in part. However, we have not found sufficient facts to conclude that (Henderson’s) conduct rises to the level of sexual harassment. Further ... some of the allegations do constitute sexual harassment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and/or the Illinois Human Rights Act, the claims are not timely and are likely time barred.
“In conclusion, we find that (Henderson’s) behavior does not rise to the level of actionable sexual harassment and in any event, any claims related to these allegations are time barred. With that said, we do find that the substantiated and partially substantiated allegations, at a minimum, give the appearance of inappropriate conduct on the part of board member. While we understand that board member wishes to build relationships and rapport with district staff, he must be mindful of his position as a member of the board and cognitive of the way his actions may be perceived by district employees. (Henderson) spent many years as an employee in the district. He has been a long-time colleague to many current employees. However, he is a board member now and he must act like a board member ... We emphasize that based on our experience working with other school boards around the state that (Henderson) is not the only board member who struggles with this issue of establishing an appropriate working relationship with employees in the school district. Accordingly, we recommend that board member attend courses dealing with this particular issue sponsored by (Illinois Association of School Boards) as well as attending a workplace sensitivity training seminar in order to facilitate appropriate interactions with district employees in the future.
“Finally, it cannot be overlooked that this investigation was conducted in the shadow of a dispute between the board and Dr. Geddis over renewal of her employment contract. (Henderson) has alleged Dr. Geddis brought forward these allegations to gain leverage over the board in this dispute. Our charge was to investigate these charges regardless of motivation for bringing them forward — which we did with fidelity. Still, we must urge the board (and Dr. Geddis) to take immediate steps to try to resolve their differences and decide whether to enter into a new contract. It is in everyone’s best interest to resolve this issue now (one way or the other) and we stand ready willing and able to assist the parties in this endeavor.”
In addition to Dobbles being told, as past board president, about the Henderson allegations, there also was a staff bullying/intimidation allegation against Dobbles regarding his indication that some of Henderson’s actions were exaggerated.
Dobbles could not be reached for comment, and Geddis and Henderson declined comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.