URBANA — The estate of a deceased pastor has reached a $1 million settlement with the U.S. Government in a medical malpractice/wrongful death claim against the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.
The cause of action was filed in the U.S. District Court in Crenshaw v. USA, No. 2:17-cv-2304. The estate was represented by Langacker Law of Urbana and Steigmann Law of Champaign/Savoy.
The $1 million dollar settlement is the largest achieved by a plaintiff against the Department of Veterans Affairs in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois since 2006, according to a press release from Langacker Law.
Rev. Floyd Crenshaw was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1983. He had been a pastor at Christian Center of Hope in Danville and was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
The suit alleged that from 2000 through 2015, the VA repeatedly failed to recognize and/or adequately treat Crenshaw’s increasingly worsening symptoms of cardiovascular disease. Specifically, the suit alleges that the VA neglected to order an electrocardiogram for Crenshaw, a routine test that would have enabled earlier detection of his severe cardiac issues.
By December 2015, Crenshaw’s health had deteriorated to the point where he was continuously out of breath, coughed frequently, and had severe edema in both of his legs. Crenshaw’s diabetes was no longer being controlled by medication, and he subsequently required in-home care, according to the press release.
When the VA ordered an electrocardiogram in December of 2015, Crenshaw had developed life-threatening congestive heart failure, and died from complications several weeks later. He was 55 years old at the time of his death, and left behind his widow, Raenell Crenshaw, and their eight children, including several special-needs foster children residing in the home.
“Mrs. Crenshaw is relieved that the case is finally over, and that she has received justice,” Langacker stated of the suit, which had been filed in 2017, and not settled until 2020. “Rev. Crenshaw’s untimely passing left a wound that will never be truly healed. However, we believe that the settlement will allow the estate to care for Mr. Crenshaw’s family, who have been left to continue their lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.