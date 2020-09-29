Serve Together Vermilion County this weekend will again see hundreds of residents serve at various locations in the community embracing the saying “Love where you live and serve where you live.”
The quote comes from Donnie Griggs, author of “Small Town Jesus” and a North Carolina pastor.
Serve Together will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s a day for residents and church members to serve the community by accomplishing projects throughout Vermilion County.
Following the service projects, at 3 p.m. there will be a unity service at Lincoln Park in which everyone is invited.
Terry Goodwin, Connections minister at Second Church of Christ in Danville, said it will be time of workshop and there will be a short speaker at the unity service.
Goodwin said this event came about last year when a group of ministers gathered together to create an event to serve together.
“It was not so much in growing our individual churches, but to spread good news of Jesus Christ in Vermilion County,” Goodwin said. They could perform service projects and come together in unity.
About 300 people were involved in Serve Together in June 2019. They had corporate sponsors, and they created a video to show what they accomplished, Goodwin said.
They had hoped to have it again in June 2020, but due to COVID-19 it was pushed back.
“We didn’t want to give up on this year. The response has been very good; not as big as last year,” Goodwin said.
About 150-200 people have signed up for this weekend’s event. Youth age 17 and under are required to sign up with an adult.
The churches have partnered with schools, organizations, government officials and others in soliciting and developing projects that will help them meet the needs of the community.
There were about 19 locations last year for service projects, and there are about a dozen this year.
Goodwin said some of the locations are Danville Rescue Mission, the thrift shop across the street at Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street where they will help with organizing and rearranging items, Crosspoint at the Y women’s and children’s shelter, Women’s Care Clinic, Hooves of Hope, Spring Hill Cemetery in taking care of the grounds, Dayspring Women’s and Children’s Shelter and some residents’ homes.
“We have a couple projects in Georgetown where we clean up their yards and do some repair to their homes,” he said.
Goodwin said his children last year painted at the Danville Rescue Mission.
“It’s really an opportunity to serve,” he added about youth groups and others working in teams. They also wanted to limit group sizes this year due to COVID-19.
“We want people to see that Vermilion County is a wonderful place. We need to infuse this place with love and find ways to serve in the community,” Goodwin added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.