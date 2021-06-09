DANVILLE — Serve Together: Vermilion County has 19 projects volunteers will be working on this weekend.
These projects will involve 150 to 200 volunteers, with more signing up daily, according to Second Church of Christ Connections Minister Terry Goodwin.
Projects start at 8 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The volunteers then will meet at Lincoln Park in Danville at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a Community Celebration Service followed by a meal. Pastor Courtney Watson from Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church will be speaking.
Serve Together: Vermilion County is an organization focused on uniting and mobilizing the church in Vermilion County. It sees a need for people to take action within the community, not for individual benefit, but for the improvement of the community and support of local people.
Serve Together is organized each year to provided needed support to the community. On Saturday, people from all throughout Vermilion County will set out to do service projects for individuals and non-profits in the area.
The list of projects:
1. Yard signs – three people delivering to fire departments, ambulance and police stations, schools and hospitals throughout the county.
2. Prayer Crew: North – praying at various locations throughout northern Vermilion County.
3. Hooves of Hope – 7757 US Highway 136, Potomac (construction, fence building and repair and painting).
4. Danville Clean-Up Crew 1 – picking up trash at various locations around Danville.
5. Danville Clean-Up Crew 2 – picking up trash at various locations around Danville.
6. Prayer Crew: Danville – praying at various locations throughout northern Danville.
7. Women’s Care Clinic – 1509 N. Bowman, Danville (building playground area).
8. Community Thrift Store – 900 E. Fairchild, Danville (organizing and cleaning).
9. Danville Rescue Mission – 834 N. Bowman, Danville (painting handrails).
10. Springhill Cemetery – Cleaning curbs, straightening and cleaning monuments, and mulching.
11. Hair It Is – 1012 N. Vermilion, Danville (doing hair for women and children from Dayspring Women’s Shelter).
12. Fair Hope – 1225 E. Voorhees, Danville (painting, organizing, and indoor and outdoor clean-up).
13. Crosspoint at the Y – 201 N. Hazel, Danville (community room make over).
14. Village of Henning building and a residential home (deck sealing and interior painting).
15. YMCA – 1111 N. Vermilion, Danville (mulching, cleaning floors, painting, and outdoor clean-up).
16. Danville residential home off Perrysville Road (fixing a shed).
17. Laura Lee Fellowship – 212 E. Williams, Danville (cleaning and removing items and landscaping).
18. Danville residential home off Winter Avenue – outdoor clean-up, gutter cleaning and landscaping.
19. Prayer Crew: South – praying at various locations throughout southern Vermilion County.
This is the third year for Serve Together. It started when a group of ministers gathered together to create an event to serve together.
Last year’s Serve Together was pushed back from its June date to Sept. 2020, due to COVID-19.
“We want people to see that Vermilion County is a wonderful place. We need to infuse this place with love and find ways to serve in the community,” Goodwin previously said.
