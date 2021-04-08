Senate to have East Central and Southeastern Illinois Redistricting Hearing
WHO: The Senate Redistricting Committee East Central and Southeastern Illinois Subcommittee, led Chair Scott Bennett, Vice Chair Doris Turner and Vice Chair David Koehler.
WHAT: The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus is having regional hearings to gather public input as lawmakers begin the once-a-decade process of drawing new legislative boundaries to ensure communities receive fair and equal representation. Senate Democrats are committed to a redistricting process guided by the principles of transparency, fairness and reflecting the diversity of Illinois.
The Senate Redistricting Committee East Central and Southeastern Illinois Subcommittee will be virtual at www.ilga.gov at 3 p.m. on April 9 (Virtual Room 1). Members of the public may request to provide testimony, submit electronic testimony or submit electronic witness slips via the General Assembly website in advance of the hearing or through email at redistrictingcommittee@senatedem.ilga.gov.
Additional information about the hearing process can be found at www.ilsenateredistricting.com.
