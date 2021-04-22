DANVILLE — It likely still will be several weeks until a portion of Seminary Street is reopened under the railroad overpass that still needs repairs.
According to Norfolk Southern, it has completed the work it proposed to the satisfaction of the city. There is additional work to be done by CSX railroad on their portion of the bridge. Timing was unknown.
A CSX representative stated, "CSX plans to remediate the remaining issues (ballast, railroad stones) on the bridge in the next several weeks."
According to City Engineer Sam Cole, "CSX also has a bridge that crosses Seminary at this location. Due to its condition we have chosen to keep the road closed. We have met with a CSX representative on the site and they are working internally to decide the best course of action. We do not expect to open the road without significant improvement by CSX. From my most recent discussion with them they are in the process of lining up crews to do the work, but we do not have any specific time frame yet. I would expect it to remain closed for at least three to four more weeks, if not more."
Cole said three of the four tracks have been repaired by Norfolk Southern. The CSX track, which isn't used, is in the worst shape and needs repairs, he said.
He said CSX crews could be mobilized to resolve the issue starting in the next couple weeks.
"We're hopeful that will be the case," he said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and some Danville City Council aldermen who looked at the railroad overpass in person said they were shocked at its condition.
Williams said there are massive slabs of concrete hanging with nothing to support them.
"It was just not good business at all," Williams said.
Added Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, "for the public's safety, it just has to remain closed until it's repaired."
"It's about time something is being done," added Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown, who also said she didn't know how bad it was.
When the repairs are completed, Williams said the city may have a contest for a mural design for the underpass.
