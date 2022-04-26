DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces the complete closure of Section Street at the intersection of Fairchild Street.
The project will improve the pavement on Section Street from Williams to Fairchild Street. The complete closure at this intersection will direct local traffic south to Williams Street during the duration.
This complete roadway closure will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, April 28 and is not anticipated to reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, May 13.
This closure will affect motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Section Street. Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the roadway closure.
