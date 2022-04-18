FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced U.S. 136 between Epperson Road and Short Street will close for bridge maintenance starting Monday, May 2.
The project is expected to finish by July 29.
The official detour will be to Indiana 341 South to Indiana 32 West, to U.S. 41 North back to U.S. 136 East.
The project was awarded to Morphey Construction Inc. for $489,620, and is connected to the ongoing bridge repair work in Indiana 263 between Indiana 63 and South Gobblers Knob Road, which is closed and expected to reopen May 6.
INDOT reminded motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.
