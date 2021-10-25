DANVILLE — Seats were almost completely sold out Monday morning on the floor for the Kevin Costner and Modern West concert.
Only a few single seats remained on the floor in front of the stage, but other seating remains.
“Ticket sales have picked up the past five days. There are still seats available. We’ll start setting up for the concert Tuesday after the Bobcats practice,” according to Joe Dunagan, David S. Palmer Arena general manager.
The music group Harvest Sons, Peoria, Ill. area natives, will be opening the show.
The David S. Palmer Arena is excited to be one of the few select dates added to Kevin Costner & Modern West’s: 2021 Tales From Yellowstone Tour.
The concert will feature songs from the album: Tales From Yellowstone. The album was released in 2020 by Costner and his band, who have been actively playing together since 2007. If the title didn’t already give it away, it’s inspired by his character on Yellowstone, John Dutton.
Tickets are available through Etix at www.palmerarena.com or in person at the arena box office (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday). Prices range from $59 to $99, depending on seating.
The concert will feature music and stories from one of television’s biggest shows.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Kevin Costner & Modern West is an Americana and rock band founded by actor Kevin Costner in 2007. Their first album, Untold Truths, was released in 2008 and reached No. 61 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 35 on the Top Heatseekers chart.
Singles released from that album include “Superman 14,” “Long Hot Night” and “Backyard.” The band’s second album, “Turn It On,” was followed by a tour through Europe. The band’s 2012 album, Famous For Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys, peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Country Album chart.
Coinciding with Costner’s star turn as John Dutton in the TV Series “Yellowstone,” the band released Tales from Yellowstone, a collection of songs written from the perspective of that character. Songs from that album were featured on Season 3 of the show.
The David S. Palmer Arena is located at 100 W. Main St., Danville.
