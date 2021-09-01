BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances behind missing person Jelani Day.
Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University with family from Danville. Jelani has been missing for a week in unexplained suspicious circumstances.
Jelani is described as a male black, 25 year of age, 6 feet, 2inches tall, 180 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and some facial hair.
Flyers have been passed around locally in the search.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins says he's seen Danville citizens come together, no matter the church affiliation, color of the skin, and cultural background to support the cause of finding Jelani “JJ" Day.
One of Danville’s very own, Jelani was reported missing on Aug. 25 under unknown circumstances by his family and an ISU faculty member. The 25-year-old’s white 2010 Chrysler 300 was found in a wooded area of Peru, Ill., last week.
"As a community we are rising to the occasion to help the family seek and find him. I believe as a community when one family hurts, we should all hurt. This has become our reality. Together we have had prayer meetings in different locations, traveled to Bloomington and Peru, Illinois to assist the family in searching for him, shared information on Facebook, helped with donations. There is now a $25,000 reward for information that leads to finding him," Hoskins says.
"This is the Danville I want to believe in. The Danville that I am seeing at this very moment, and I find it to be very moving. We are standing up for a worthy cause in helping one of our own, not passively resigning to sit back with our 'fingers crossed' with wishful thinking, but stepping up and standing together helping and hoping for the best. This is who were are," Hoskins says.
A recent event at Garfield Park called all of Jelani’s teachers, friends, coaches, co-workers, anyone that knows the family in any capacity, and all community members.
"We prayed and came together to show our support for finding Jelani. We want the family to know that as a community we love them and we are in this fight together until we find Jelani," Hoskins said. "#findjalani will be our mission until it is accomplished. We are Danville strong. Danville is us."
BPD has obtained a new video of Day from a surveillance camera. The surveillance camera footage, shows Day entering a retail store called Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, IL (1515 N. Veterans Pkwy) on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 9:12 a.m.
Day appears to be wearing a blue Detroit Lions baseball hat, a black tee shirt with a unique graphic (Jimi "Hendrix" band shirt), white/silver shorts, and black shoes with white soles. The exterior surveillance video also shows Day's white Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of the business.
Note: Day will not be wearing this clothing. This clothing was found in his vehicle on Aug. 26.
The Bloomington Police Department is soliciting leads from anyone that may have seen Day or someone matching the description given between 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24 and 4:20 p.m. Aug. 26 while Day was wearing this outfit.
The BPD is requesting anyone with information about Jelani Day's whereabouts to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at Pjones@cityblm.org.
The Bloomington Police continues to work with several jurisdictions to locate Day.
At 4:20pm Thursday Aug. 26, officers of the Peru Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle in the wooded area south of the Illinois Valley YMCA and due north of the intersection of 12th Street and Westclox Avenue.
When officers arrived, a vehicle was located concealed in the wooded area. Upon a search of law enforcement computerized files, it was determined the vehicle was a vehicle of interest in a missing person case out of Bloomington.
The vehicle was one belonging to Day.
Based on the findings by PPD officers when recovering the vehicle, a command post was established and an extensive K-9 search was conducted by Illinois State Police. There also were drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire drones as well as a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica and Oglesby fire departments.
The vehicle was removed and transported to a secure facility pending further processing.
Bloomington and Peru detectives are asking the assistance from Illinois Valley residents that may have seen the vehicle or Jelani or anyone else operating the vehicle in the area.
The vehicle is a white 2010 Chrysler 300 4 door. It may have had license plates of CH74067 on the vehicle when traveling in the Illinois Valley. It is also possible there were no plates on the vehicle.
Day's family last spoke to Day on the evening of Aug. 23. They made attempts to locate him, but were unsuccessful. Day also had not shown up to class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.