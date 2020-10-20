DANVILLE — With virtual parent-teacher conferences being scheduled for next week due to COVID-19, Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis is hoping for better turnouts than in past years.
“As a district, we’re hoping it will increase our parent participation rates,” Geddis said.
Parents won’t have to go into schools at a specific time, with schools working with the parents.
Geddis said they should be able to reach more parents than in past school years.
For example, North Ridge Middle School parents can have a phone conference, a video conference, an email conference or no conference at all if there are no current questions or concerns for teachers.
At this week’s school board meeting, with the board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday through live stream, the board and district officials will continue to talk about remote learning procedures.
A memorandum of agreement with the Danville Education Association (DEA) teachers’ union, which was signed last week and with the board to vote on it Wednesday night, outlines staff members working from home. There also will be first readings on job descriptions for a communications specialist and junior systems administrator.
Geddis said about those two jobs, support persons are needed with the district’s changing website and additional demands of remote learning.
The board also is expected to receive an update on the targeted school pods where students who need more one-on-one teaching and are having additional challenges with remote learning would be put into groups.
Geddis said they were trying to begin the pods in the second quarter, but it has been postponed.
“It will continue to be the plan,” Geddis said, adding that they also plan to try to work with teaching assistants remotely.
In other agenda items, the school board will act on an intergovernmental agreement with the city for School Resource Officers and also intergovernmental agreements with the city/Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department for reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses committed by students.
Geddis said the SRO agreement will remain the same as the last few years.
However, she said the school district will use the officers differently with COVID-19, such as with truancy issues and residency, such as those no longer living in the district.
The board also will hear about a teen choice after-school program grant and partnership at Laura Lee Fellowship House, a food distribution day switch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4 due to the Election Day holiday, a possible delay in real estate taxes to the school district and an overall decline in school enrollment in Vermilion County public schools.
