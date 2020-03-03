Schoolchildren sweet for maple syrup

WESTVILLE – More than 40 Southwest Elementary School first-graders spent Tuesday morning at Forest Glen County Preserve learning about making maple syrup before helping with the sap collection that afternoon.
The schoolchildren were especially fortunate to be at Forest Glen on this particular day not only to enjoy the spring-like weather, but also to be there when Forest Glen’s sap collection record was broken.
But first, Vermilion County Conservation District educator Susan Biggs Warner told the schoolchildren the sap-to-syrup process would entail “learning about history, math, physical science and natural science.”
“In the winter, sap moves down the tree to the roots while the tree is resting,” Biggs Warner explained.
Since it is warmer underground, the sap doesn’t freeze as it would if it remained inside the tree, possibly damaging the tree, she said.
“In early, early spring on warm days, it’s going to push the sap up into the tree,” Biggs Warner said. “When it gets below 32 degrees, the sap goes back down.”
It’s during those fluctuating temperatures of early spring that maple trees are tapped to capture some of the sap flow.
“All the bags and buckets on the trees are filled with sap,” Biggs Warner said. “If you look in the bags and buckets, it looks like water.”
That’s because sap is 97 percent water and 3 percent sugar, she said.
Biggs Warner explained that in the sugar bush, which is the building where maple syrup is made, “they’re boiling the sap. As it boils, it gets darker and thicker.”
“We’re making maple syrup by getting rid of the water,” she said, adding that 50 gallons of boiling sap yields one gallon of syrup.
Park Superintendent Mike Kotcher is an expert when it comes to cooking the sap and creating maple syrup.
“I started cooking syrup in 1984,” he said.
Kotcher started cooking syrup from this year’s sap collection on Jan. 27.
As the group of schoolchildren approached Forest Glen’s sugar bush, first-grader David Bennett commented on the caramel aroma wafting from the building.
“It smells so good!” he exclaimed.
Once inside the sugar bush, Kotcher demonstrated to the gathered children how to boil the sap in an evaporator.
“We’ve collected 630 gallons so far today, but more sap is being collected, so we’re probably looking at 1,000 gallons altogether today,” he said.
“We’ve already collected 4,800 gallons of sap this year before the 630 gallons we’ve collected so far today,” he said.
By noontime, conservation district employees had collected and delivered more sap, making the day’s collection total at least 1,000 gallons, if not a little more.
“We were on track to collect 5,800 gallons, so we already beat our sap record for this year,” Kotcher said.
Forest Glen’s previous sap collection record was 5,035 gallons for an entire season.
Up until this year, firewood was used to keep the sap boiling in the evaporator, and it would take six to seven hours to boil down the sap to syrup. A new oil burner now heats the evaporator this year, reducing the sap-to-syrup process time to a little more than four hours, Kotcher said.
After lunch, the Southwest first-graders were going to try their hand at collecting sap.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to collect sap with the kids,” Biggs Warner said. “It’s been a real good syrup year.”
Students from a few more Vermilion County schools are scheduled to visit Forest Glen’s sugar bush this week and next, including first- and fifth-graders from Northeast Elementary Magnet School, third-graders from Schlarman and first-graders from Bismarck-Henning.
In addition to watching maple syrup being made, all of those students will be treated to a pancake-and-sausage meal prepared by parents from the schools.
