Some students in the area had a snow day on Monday due to inclement weather conditions.
Other students, such as at Salt Fork, had their in-person school day switch to an at-home remote learning day.
Indiana students also are used to two-hour delays in the mornings when there are unsafe weather conditions.
Even now with electronic learning and students working remotely at home more, snow days still can occur, according to local school officials.
“Snow days are not gone,” said Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis. “They are a tradition. It’s great when the kids can go out and play in the snow.”
Geddis said there are differences with no in-person school days, such as elearning or emergency days/snow days.
“We have the option to use elearning days in lieu of when we have inclement weather,” Geddis said.
The district still can use an elearning day when the sun is shining.
But the state also mandates the school district has to feed students on school days, she said. The food distributions during the coronavirus pandemic are a different situation, she said.
The younger elementary school students in Danville had in-person school on Monday, as the older students continued their elearning at home. Some of the older students go in person for learning pods, special education and English language learning.
To close schools due to weather, Geddis looks at the cold temperature and other factors.
She said an elearning day can be great when the students can’t go out and play anyway because it’s too cold.
Factors affecting school closing, early dismissal for Danville District 118: temperature, wind, wind chill, snow; street conditions; bus status (available drivers, buses in service); availability of staff; epidemics; and individual schools may need to close due to a lack of heat, water, electrical power or lack of security.
Geddis said the school district is fortunate to have Danville Public Works employees clear the streets so staff and students can get to the schools.
“Temperature is a big factor,” she said about her decisions too on snow days, and the large number of students who walk to school and to bus stops.
Students at Schlarman Academy did have a snow day on Monday.
“If I am certain that all of my staff can make it in, I usually will do elearning. But, occasionally I am afraid that someone cannot make it here to school. We have several staff that are remote enough that they can’t provide the elearning from home,” according to Schlarman Academy Principal Mark Janesky.
“I actually had one (staff member) last year that went to a local gas station to use their wi-fi because she could not get it at her residence. We have new Chromebooks also for grades 3-12 and we are still working on getting them programmed for the kids. When we have those in the kids’ hands it will be much easier also,” Janesky stated.
