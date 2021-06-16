DANVILLE — After one year of Northeast Elementary Magnet School having a traditional calendar schedule, it will go back to a balanced calendar for the 2021-2022 school year and have students start back July 21.
They will be going back full time, in person, five days a week at its building off English Street. All about 70 students are already registered, school district officials said.
"We are committed to keeping Northeast a balanced calendar... No one has any intention of changing that," said board president Randal Ashton.
Board members Lon Henderson and Darlene Halloran said parents needed to hear that publicly, as school board members have discussed possible school building changes.
"The mask mandate for schools is still in effect," Superintendent Alicia Geddis said.
There are new sports mandates too, which include if a student is fully vaccinated, no mask or social distancing is required.
In addition to schools resuming in-person learning for the next school year, the board authorized Geddis to develop a remote learning program for some students.
Geddis said remote instruction still must be made available for students under age 12 not eligible yet for a COVID-19 vaccine or who are under quarantine order.
"That's our entire elementary program," Geddis said.
Geddis said the remote plan won't be ready in time for Northeast students starting back. Her goal is to have a plan by the July 21 board meeting.
Summer school already has started in the district with 500 students, Geddis reported. She said some students are just showing up for summer school, who are not registered.
"Demand for summer school is great," she said.
It's been difficult to keep the three feet distance at Mark Denman Elementary School. If a teacher is not vaccinated, six feet of distance is needed, she said.
The board also heard from parent Toni Towne about the lack of North Ridge Middle School 8th graders who attended graduation.
She said more than 150 students were missing and she asked where all the students were and if the school district has that many students who are behind. She said it's a disadvantage when not providing in-person learning.
Other business included, the board: recognized D118 retirees with flowers and gift bags; approved summer meal programs for the school district, YMCA, Danville Housing Authority and Laura Lee Fellowship House; reviewed a health life safety survey for schools; and approved ownership in education changes.
Henderson also spoke during school board member comments at the end of the meeting about feeling disrespected by not having emails and issues responded to by Geddis and Ashton.
Also last week at a special meeting, the board approved an agreement extension with the Danville Education Association for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. It included $2,000 per DEA employee for the first year and $1,640 per DEA employee for the second year; revisions for retirement benefits to include summer school; revisions for adding planning time for elementary teachers; and extracurricular salary differentials: stipends based on new 2021-2022 starting salary $41,000 and stipends based on new 2022-2023 starting salary $42,640.
