DANVILLE — Further decisions will be coming soon regarding Danville District 118's mask mandate after an Illinois appeals court dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to parents and guardians Friday morning, D118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated: "I wanted everyone to have a summary of the anticipated ruling on the mask mandate. We believed it was coming out on Thursday but we didn’t receive it until early this morning. We will meet with the DEA (Danville Education Association) bargaining team to discuss the impact of this ruling and address the needs of the staff and students. The board of education is scheduling another board meeting to make any necessary adjustments to their policies."
She also included a school law advisor client alert that in part stated: The court included this line: "We note the language of the TRO (temporary restraining order) in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) in creating provisions addressing COVID-19. Thus, it does not appear the school districts are temporarily restrained from acting by the court's TRO. Because the state's authority remains restrained, and because the court does not explicitly rule on a school's authority, schools that continue to enforce mask requirements and exclusion rules may be forced to defend such requirements themselves."
The ruling late Thursday comes about two weeks after a central Illinois judge invalidated the mask mandate and a week after the Democratic governor lifted the requirement that face coverings be worn in most indoor spaces — but not for schools — as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations plummet.
Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Feb. 4 rendered the order “null and void.” She agreed with students and teachers from more than 150 school districts that no one could be excluded from school for health reasons without family consent or a public health order.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the ruling Feb. 7, seeking a temporary restraining order. He argued enforcing Grischow's ruling could mean “widespread transmission” of the coronavirus “within schools and in the broader community, increased hospitalizations and deaths, and school staff shortages” leading to a return to remote learning or even school closures.
Pritzker argued the ruling only applied to the school districts named in the lawsuits. He counseled any district not covered by Grischow's order to continue requiring masks for students and staff.
The judge's decree also invalidated other Pritzker orders, including required vaccinations for school employees.
The appellate court sought additional information this week after a legislative oversight commission weighed in against school masks. Pritzker implemented emergency rules for masks in schools on Sept. 17. When the IDPH sought to reinstate them this week, they needed an OK from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan, bicameral panel of legislators. Seeking more involvement from the Legislature, the committee voted unanimously against adoption.
The appeals ruled that Pritzker's order was moot because of the committee decision.
“The existence of an actual controversy is a prerequisite for appellate jurisdiction, and a reviewing court will generally not decide matters that are abstract, hypothetical, or moot,” the appeals court ruled.
The drama plays out before a landscape of declining COVID-19 danger a month after illness from the highly contagious omicron variant peaked. New cases and hospitalizations have fallen so far that Pritzker declared on Feb. 9 that the requirement for face coverings at most indoor locations would be lifted on Feb. 28.
