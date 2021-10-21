Court cases concerning the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Danville School District 118 staff and student mask mandate in Hoopeston Area School District #11 are moving forward to add state agencies as party defendants.
Hearings occurred Wednesday and the cases will be back in court on Nov. 23 for the Hoopeston case, and Nov. 24 for the Danville case, to hear plaintiffs' motions for class certification in both cases.
"Some of the (eight) named plaintiffs in the Danville case have returned to work, choosing to test under protest because the district is placing 'non compliant' staff on unpaid leave, which essentially leaves them in limbo unable to provide for their families but without the resolution of being able to apply for unemployment benefits," according to attorney Bethany Hager, who represents the plaintiffs.
According to Hager, they have an order from the appellate court, in both cases, to join state parties including the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.
Judge Karen Wall earlier this month denied temporary restraining orders against COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for Danville School District 118 teachers and staff, and student mask wearing in the Hoopeston school district.
