Several have filed to run for Danville School District 118 school board, in addition to a couple for the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees.
Those who’ve filed for Danville District 118: Darlene Halloran; Harsha Gurjal, Ricky Hoskins and Tyson J. Parks.
Those filling for DACC board: Sandra Finch and Maruti Seth.
Election filings continue through Monday.
Danville District 118 school board seats up for election next year are currently held by Lon Henderson, Randal Ashton, Shannon Schroeder and Halloran.
DACC board members Bill Black and Ron Serfoss are not seeking re-election.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, for those it handles.
All other offices including township offices, city/village offices, library district trustees, township and municipal library trustees, park district commissioners or trustees, community college district trustees, fire protection district trustees, and township land commissioners will file with their local election official (clerk or secretary).
