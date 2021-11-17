DANVILLE — A facilities plan that includes an unknown future for Garfield Elementary School, possibly demolishing the former Cannon Elementary School and expansions and new classrooms for multiple schools received unanimous approval from the Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night.
School officials have asked to see an impact study of students and teachers going from Garfield Elementary School into the other schools in the district. So a final decision on the school hasn't been made.
The current timeline on expansions for Northeast and KDBA schools is the end of 2024.
Prior to the board vote on the plan, Garfield Elementary teacher Holly Vice, who has taught there since 2003, said the school is more than an outdated building to her and the staff and generations of families who've attended the school.
"Garfield is the last real neighborhood school," she said, adding that it's like a big family.
She said the school has two trees planted out front of two students who passed away through the years. The school has small class sizes; and staff, students and families build relationships.
The students and staff become friends, and they walk to Lincoln Park for a picnic.
"It's like a big family reunion. It's a close community," Vice said.
School board president Randal Ashton said a facilities plan needed to be approved based on COVID-19 and other funding spending deadlines. The plan will change and be adjusted as needed, Ashton said.
He said they also want a company to study expanding security and safety at North Ridge Middle School. Students on Wednesday had an assembly with the principal regarding fighting that has occurred there among students.
The facilities plan includes: Kenneth D. Bailey Academy school expansion. Expand alternative program to grades 5 and 6. Eight additional classrooms. New gymnasium. Additional restrooms and office space.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School expansion. Two additional classrooms. New gymnasium and music room. Additional restrooms and office space.
Districtwide HVAC upgrades.
Danville High School: in-process auditorium upgrades to lighting, sound and stage rigging systems. Auditorium needed repairs and restore of seating, and painting. In the 1972 addition — HVAC upgrade, science labs, innovation lab (old library) and learning commons; health clinic, working with Carle and OSF and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. DHS main building — food science lab. Tuck pointing of west side of building. Concrete football bleachers. Resurface all-weather track. Perimeter landscaping improvements, added and upgraded exterior lighting, and additional security cameras and security features such as portable metal detectors.
Parents have questioned the health clinic and what services would be offered to students.
Edison Elementary School: tuckpointing.
Direction needed on Cannon Elementary demolition. Cannon was declared unsafe for occupancy in 2015. Deterioration has continued. Cannon is a safety and liability for the district. Since Cannon is an unoccupied building, historically, only one property/casualty insurance carrier has been willing to provide coverage for the building.
Direction needed on Garfield Elementary: health, life, safety repairs to the school are likely cost-prohibitive; updated costs to replace windows, plumbing, HVAC, and comply with code requirements are projected at $13 million. District officials have a few ideas on repurposing Garfield. One discussion has taken place with Urbana’s Cunningham Children’s Home’s CIRCLE Academy to give Garfield to them and create a partnership for children with behavioral and emotional challenges, according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
In other business, the school board:
- Approved an extension of agreement with the Danville Education Association for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
- Approved changing the North Ridge Middle School 8th grade promotion ceremony to focus on a more transitional event to Danville High School. School officials talked about possible changes for three years. There will still be a recognition ceremony, during a weekday and not at night, with a “step up” experience at DHS for 8th – 9th grade transition. This would include a ceremony at DHS (as it used to be), with a lunch and “buddy mentor” experience in the afternoon. It would allow 8th grade students to become acclimated to DHS and reinforce the expectations of the high school experience with an emphasis on four-year planning and graduation. School officials said they want students to graduate from 12th grade, not 8th grade. Students would not be dressing up for a separate event. The school district will see how the changes go this school year.
- Approved out-of-state trips for the Danville High School Show Choir to attend a Show Choir Select Competition in St. Louis, Mo. on Feb. 25-26 2022; Avon Vocal Invitational in Avon, Ind. on March 5, 2022; and Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular in Brownsburg, Ind., on March 12, 2022.
- Amended school calendars for 2022-2023 to include Election Day as a holiday and aligned fall breaks.
- Had a first reading on a remote education policy to implement courses, and even possibly different school hours for students who need to work, for students who would benefit from this. This would be like a school within a school.
- Approved a virtual e-learning policy for remote learning days in lieu of emergency days, such as when it's too cold. This allows for the school year not to be extended for those days. Food for students would be given the day before.
- Heard a grant summary report. The school district has $62 million in grant money.
- Heard a tax levy recommendation of the proposed rate going from 5.37 percent to 5.30 percent. Anticipated equalized assessed valuation increase is 4.99 percent.
- Approved an upgrade of the Skyward student and staff information system to Qmaltiv at a cost of $27,525.
