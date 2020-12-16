DANVILLE — After Danville School District 118’s holiday break, Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said transition teams will meet on Jan. 4 to talk about how the school year will return in 2021.
Plans after the break still remain uncertain.
All District 118 schools have been on a fully remote learning program. If Vermilion County COVID-19 positivity rates permit, students will resume a blended learning program on Jan. 11. Only the elementary students who had been attending in-person would return to in-person on that date.
Geddis also reported to the school board in a special meeting Friday afternoon that the spring semester parent survey was “about 50, 50 (percent)” in parents preferring in-person versus remote learning for second semester.
She said parents wanting to return to in-person want a “bigger and better solution,” that’s often times are “beyond our control.”
Board member Shannon Schroeder would like to see students in grades 5-12 given the option to get into the buildings and have face-to-face teacher interaction in the upcoming semester.
She said there are mental and emotional health impacts occurring.
“It’s really, really important to figure out a plan to get those students into the buildings,” Schroeder said, permanently or to develop a hybrid model for those upper grades. “There’s a challenge for everyone.”
Board member Darlene Halloran asked that the board be informed prior to Jan. 11 of what the plan is. The second semester doesn’t start until Jan. 25.
“We also want to be very safe. (COVID-19 is) still very contagious and very dangerous,” said board member Thomas Miller, who’s been recovering from it.
He said it affects everybody, those younger and older.
The school board Friday also approved a tax levy that reduces the district property tax rate for next year due to refinancing bonds and abatement of taxes.
The proposed rate is reducing from 5.66783 percent to 5.31333 percent.
Board members Randal Ashton said it will offer some relief for taxpayers.
Three months after the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Danville School District 118 staff and School Resource Officers also continue to try to address the lower enrollment this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members reviewed enrollment numbers at Wednesday’s regular board meeting, with total enrollment around 4,989, down from last year’s approximately 5,800. The latest number is higher than the 4,635 students who had registered in early September, compared with the 3,832 students who had registered by Aug. 21.
SROs and other district staff visit homes and continue to reach out to families. Some parents say they’re home schooling this school year, but they’ve not registered.
Geddis said they have missing adults too, in addition to students, with some who’ve moved and families living together with other families.
Some students also only logged in a couple times at the start of the school year and haven’t since. The SROs have taught some students how to log in.
In an agreement with First Student Inc., for the continuation of salary and benefit payments for bus drivers at a rate of $10,992 a day, buses also could be used for food distribution, school supply distribution, student wellness checks, mobile wifi and even mobile in-person tutoring by teachers and any additional support needs.
In other business, Geddis’s contract was not an agenda item for either meeting. One public comment was in support of Geddis and all she’s done for the school district, saying the board should retain her services.
