DANVLLE — Danville District 118's Wednesday school board meeting has agenda items not supported by all board members, and public comments won't be broadcast.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said YouTube, through which the district airs its board meetings, can remove video of a school board meeting because it could spread COVID-19 misinformation.
She said because audience comments are expected about COVID-19 and masks, those comments won't be broadcast. Transcripts will be available of the comments afterward.
YouTube doesn't allow content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm. Some of those claims include: that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, and about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.
"YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on: treatment, prevention, diagnosis, transmission, social distancing and self isolation guidelines or the existence of COVID-19. Note: YouTube’s policies on COVID-19 are subject to change in response to changes to global or local health authorities’ guidance on the virus. This policy was published on May 20, 2020," according to YouTube.
If content violates YouTube's policy, the content will be removed. Multiple violations could lead to the channel being terminated.
Geddis is expected to address masks, saying that Northeast Elementary Magnet School is starting with full mask restrictions, but in a couple weeks that could change to students possibly removing masks during school days while seated.
That's also if local Vermilion County COVID-19 numbers remain lower. Traditional schools don't start in-person school until Aug. 19.
There also will be remote options.
Geddis said on Monday that only one child at Northeast was going to be remote for health reasons.
In other business, the school board will hear a presentation from Danville Education Association President Derrice Hightower.
On the school board agenda, requested voting items by board members Bill Dobbles, Darlene Halloran and Lon Henderson: Northeast building remains the magnet school and removed from further consideration as a preschool site; permission to solicit bids for Northeast school improvements as priority in the school district's facilities plans; and amend the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 certified staff salary compensation package.
In a letter from Hightower to DEA members to dispel rumor of her turning down a board offer, she says the board didn't offer the DEA anything above what was presented June 11.
"This notion of the DEA turning down money is untrue and is an attempt by some to undermine what was ratified," Hightower said.
She said the original proposal from the DEA was $2,500 per person for one year.
After negotiations for a two-year extension, the school board-approved agreement included $2,000 per DEA employee for the first year and $1,640 per DEA employee for the second year.
Dobbles and Henderson met with DEA representatives on July 16, having no authority to offer a contract change after the agreement extension was approved.
Hightower said the "offer" would give $1,250 more to certified staff.
"As far at the ESSER (COVID-19) money that the district has received, Dr. (Randal) Ashton has informed me that there are somethings that he would like to be able to do for the staff. I can tell you that I did put together a proposal for a retention bonus. I asked that the district pay each person $100 per year of employment," according to Hightower.
The Danville board of education policy on meeting procedures state, "When two board members submit an item to the board president or the superintendent seven days prior to the board meeting, the item will be added to the agenda."
The board on Wednesday also will act on general facilities plans for COVID-19 funding; out-of-state field trip requests for Danville High School band and choir members; and principal changes at Mark Denman and Southwest schools.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with closed session. The meeting will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St. The meeting link also is on the school district's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.