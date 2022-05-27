The Hoopeston Area School Board approved several items on the agenda at its May 19 meeting.
The school board approved the FFA to stay overnight in Springfield to attend the FFA convention June 14-16, an agreement with the City of Hoopeston to use an AED at the pool, and a wrestling cooperative with Milford for the 2022-2023 school year.
Also approved was the reading of the K-5 student handbook:, the 6-12 students handbook, district anaphylactic response policy PressPlus policy update 109: and district Discipline Improvement Plan.
The board approved Russell Leigh & Associates for the 2023 fiscal year at a cost not to exceed $8,000 and approved a $199,127.91 pay request from The Upchurch Group for preliminary design, construction documents, bidding and construction on the cafeteria addition and air handler upgrades at the middle school with funding coming from the Covid-related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
The school board also approved $29,633 quote from United Sign and awning to replace the district sign board, a request from Powerschool for a student management system for $21,633.87 and a McGraw Hill reading program to use throughout the district, costing $136,201.52 through Title funds.
Finally, the motion to accept bids for school furniture was tabled due to lack of bidding.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be held Thursday, June 16, at 6:00 p.m.
