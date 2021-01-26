Demand for appointment times to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from the Vermilion County Health Department has been overwhelming, and health officials have suspended adding more people to the wait list.
While the appointment book is full for vaccination clinics scheduled for Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Fischer Theater, an appointment process for March will be in place by Feb. 16, officials said.
Health officials reported 144 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 the past two days.
On Monday, 92 new cases were reported, including one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, four in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, five in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, eight teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and two infants.
On Sunday, there were 52 new cases reported, including four residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, four in their 70s, eight in their 60s, seven in their 50s, six in their 40s, five in their 30s, six in their 20s, four teens, two grade-school-aged children, and two infants.
That brings the number of total cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County since the pandemic began 10 months ago to 7,250. There are currently 22 COVID-19-positive residents hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.