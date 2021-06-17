DANVILLE — Prior to the end of September 2020, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center went eight years without an organ or tissue donor.
It had a donor then, and since that time, the medical center has had two organ and tissue donors in March.
Organ donation is an important service that can save many lives.
Why they went that long and why they’ve had three in a shorter amount of time, “we find ourselves asking that ourselves,” said Jessica Lomax, patient care manager ICU and dialysis at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center. “I really don’t know.”
She said patients have to meet certain requirements for referral, and a Gift of Hope representative can meet with a family to talk about organ and tissue donation if a patient hadn’t been registered as an organ donor.
According to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, the first step in organ donation is referral and evaluation. Federal regulations require hospitals to notify Gift of Hope each time a patient dies or is about to die so they can determine if he or she is a potential donor. They review the patient’s medical condition and history to establish initial eligibility.
If it’s determined the patient is medically eligible, a Gift of Hope representative meets with the doctors, patient care team and family members.
If the patient is a registered donor, they review the donor registration with the family, explain the donation process, answer questions and provide any support the family may need. If the patient is not a registered donor, the option of donation is offered.
Tests are conducted to determine which organs are suitable for transplant, and medical information is sent about the donor to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) for matching with potential recipients.
An allocation coordinator receives a list of possible “matches” from UNOS, the organization that maintains the national transplant waiting list. The coordinator calls the transplant center for the potential recipient who tops the list for each organ. The recipient’s transplant surgeon or another representative of the transplant team accepts or declines the organ. If declined, they contact the next potential recipient’s surgeon. This process continues until all organs are placed.
Unlike organs, which must be transplanted within hours of donation, most tissue is stored and supplied to physicians when needed for their patients.
Virtually anyone regardless of age, race or gender can become an organ and tissue donor. Donors are usually healthy people who have suffered a life-ending trauma and are declared legally dead. Medical eligibility depends on many factors and is determined after the donor’s death.
The major organs that can be donated for transplant are the liver, heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and small intestine. Tissues that can be donated include the corneas, bone, saphenous, and femoral veins, heart valves and skin.
PERSONAL STORY
Wyatt Jones was 19 when he died in 2013.
Wyatt was born at the hospital that has become OSF in Danville, and through organ donation Wyatt lives on.
Wyatt’s mom, Krista Jones, director, Urbana regional campus, clinical associate professor, Department of Population Health Nursing Science, UIC College of Nursing in Champaign, shared their story.
“It is my sincere honor and privilege to be able to share Wyatt’s story and to talk about what organ donation has meant to us,” she stated.
These were part of comments she made at the Gift of Hope flag raising ceremony in honor of Wyatt.
“On Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, we lost our beautiful son, Wyatt Jason Kenneth Jones at the hands of a reckless driver. He had just graduated high school.”
“We were told that although no brain function was apparent, they needed to wait 24 hours to declare him brain dead. At 3:28 p.m. the next day, the official declaration of his death was made.”
“My husband Russell and I had already begun meeting with the Gift of Hope nurses early that day to discuss organ donation. We requested the meeting because we knew Wyatt wished to be an organ donor. He had recently lost a high school friend the year prior and in our conversations about this loss Wyatt told me that if something ever happened to him, he would want to help others in this way.”
“In the end, matches were found for Wyatt’s kidneys and heart and corneas saving three lives and giving sight to another and helping countless others with tissue donation. Unfortunately, matches for his other organs were not able to be secured.”
“Wyatt was a selfless, generous, loving, caring, kind young man of honor and integrity who left a legacy of love, laughter, caring and giving for all who knew him. He had an infectious smile, charming personality and a wonderful sense of humor. He was incredibly giving. He lived his life by his favorite quote, ‘What we do for ourselves rests with us, but what we do for others lives forever.’”
“He was the kind of person who would do anything for you if he could. He would leave for school with $10 in his pocket and return home with only $2 left. When I asked him what he spent his money on, he would say, ‘Oh so and so didn’t have any money for lunch or someone wanted a pop.’ When a child at school said something unkind to him at age 10, I remember him saying ‘It’s ok mom, I’m sure he was just having a bad day.’ He would worry about friends who had illness or crisis in their lives and always wondered how he could help. He was perceptive and compassionate, beyond his years.”
“In our grief, the most rewarding moments for us have been meeting and speaking with Wyatt’s organ recipients and the transplant staff involved in these procedures. We have been able to share pictures with a young boy’s parents from New York who received Wyatt’s corneas. Because of our son’s selfless gift, this child is now making tremendous progress on his developmental milestones and can see and enjoy the beauty in the world around him. Unfortunately, Wyatt’s heart recipient died in 2019 before we could meet him. However, his kidney recipients and their extended families were able to share their gratitude with us at Advocate Christ Hospital in Nov. 2019. Wyatt’s extreme act of compassion has created a new family. As I looked out over the group of people gathered that day I remember saying, ‘It looks like I will be sending out a lot more family holiday cards this year.’”
“Wyatt’s kindness, humor and compassion still live on in these individuals and in the wonderful memories we continue to share. Wyatt’s donation gave them a future and us peace.”
