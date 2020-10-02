DANVILLE — Last month, The Salvation Army Heartland Division was awarded two new $1.6 million Grant Per Diem (GPD) Transition in Place (TIP) grants, effective Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Awards were for the Iowa City Veterans Administrative Medical Center in Iowa City, Iowa and the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.
These grants help facilitate housing stabilization for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless under VA’s Homeless Providers GDP Program. Each GPD TIP grant will serve up to 20 veterans with Critical Time Intervention case management for up to one year. The local VA Illiana Health Care System award will provide 20 housing units in Champaign and Danville.
The Salvation Army provides financial and support services to veterans and veteran families through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program, which is a housing-first, stability-focused service delivery program for very low-income veteran families throughout ventral Illinois. The SSVF program provides rapid-rehousing assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness as well as homeless prevention assistance for veteran households who are struggling to pay their rent during COVID-19 and have received a notice of delinquency of rent.
Veterans experiencing homelessness or facing a housing crisis should call The Salvation Army’s pre-screen line at 217-278-9897.
For more information on The Salvation Army’s veteran services, contact Jennifer Valade at 217-493-3609. For more information on how The Salvation Army of Danville serves the community, contact Major Jason Pollom at 217-504-3999.
