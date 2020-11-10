DANVILLE — The Salvation Army in Danville will kick off its Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser this week.
The kickoff will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at Mad Goat Coffee, 701 S. Gilbert St., Danville.
During the event, the Salvation Army will have its red kettle out, asking customers for donations; and freebies will be given to people who donate to the campaign during the event.
“Our goal on Nov. 12 is to hype up the campaign, increase awareness of the opportunity to get involved and emphasize that the need is even greater this year to ‘Rescue Christmas’ to the most vulnerable in our communities,” according to a Salvation Army press release.
The public’s support is needed, as the Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people with Christmas assistance – as resources are available. This includes helping place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills and providing shelter for those without a home, according to Paula Santiago, special events and development coordinator for The Salvation Army – serving Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Santiago said the overall red kettle fundraising goal this year is $40,000, which is less than in past years.
The Salvation Army in Danville is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign in order to “Rescue Christmas” to help meet the unprecedented need this holiday season.
During this 130th anniversary of the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through its iconic red kettles due to economic impacts from COVID-19, such as closed retail stores, less retail foot traffic, people carrying less cash and coins, etc.
Throughout the Christmas season, the Salvation Army expects to see an increase in need across the nation, due to hardships from COVID-19, which means the Christmas season truly is in need of rescuing for those most vulnerable.
“We want to help lift their burdens and spread the joy that the holidays instill. We hope the community will join us to rescue Christmas for those in need,” according to the Salvation Army press release.
Every donation, such as through a sustaining, monthly gift, provides help and hope to those in need. This will allow the Salvation Army to ensure the holidays are bright while continuing to provide services as needs continue to increase through the new year.
There also is a virtual red kettle to donate to at the website: sadanville.org.
Those who want to volunteer to help the Salvation Army with its campaign by ringing bells can sign up at https://www.registertoring.com.
In addition, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree allows people to adopt angels to give presents to children and families in need. An Angel Tree can be found at Walmart.
