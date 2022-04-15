Salvation Army to host emergency response class

VERMILION COUNTY – The Salvation Army will host a free emergency disaster response training class May 3 and May 4 in Champaign for residents of Vermilion and Champaign Counties.
The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Response Team plays a crucial role in disaster response efforts by offering basic needs to those who may have lost everything when disaster strikes.
All are invited to sign up for the class and be notified of opportunities to serve as a volunteer when local emergencies arise.
Class participants will receive a National Emergency Disaster Response certificate, a personalized photo badge and will officially be part of a nationally recognized emergency response team.
Additional classes will be offered quarterly in Champaign for Vermilion County residents who wish to elevate their skills including incident management, canteen operations, food service, emotional and spiritual care, as well as basic first aid and CPR training.
To sign up for this free introductory class, contact the event coordinator at (217) 607-9445 or visit the Salvation Army events page at sadanville.org.
