Secret Santa struck again this year, dropping off a one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin (1983 mint date) in a Salvation Army of Danville red kettle.
Major Jason Pollom reports they received the coin, as many previous gold coins have been received in years past, wrapped in a $10 bill and taped shut by the donor.
There was no bell ringer at that kettle at County Market on North Vermilion Street at that time, Dec. 3, due to illness.
They will redeem the gold coin, “hoping to take full advantage of the higher gold prices that have been customary for most of 2020,” according to Pollom.
In past years, the coin has been valued at around $1,300.
The Salvation Army is facing an unprecedented need this year from families and individuals, and has had lower kettle donations in this coronavirus pandemic year.
The Salvation Army’s Christmas Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 130th year, is struggling to meet its fundraising targets as communities nationwide continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
With just one week remaining in this year’s campaign, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles in Danville, Illinois are currently down by $2,800 compared to last year.
Since launching in mid-November, the Rescue Christmas Red Kettle Campaign has raised $20,400 and needs to raise an additional $14,600 to reach this year’s goal of $35,000.
Based on the increased service The Salvation Army already provided this year due to the pandemic, they expect to serve more than 150 percent more people this holiday season. COVID-19 has not only created a much bigger demand for The Salvation Army to meet but has also decreased the number of traditional Red Kettles on street corners and at store entrances.
Nationwide, The Salvation Army anticipates as much as a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through its Rescue Christmas Red Kettles Campaign this year due to consumers carrying less cash, the closure of many brick-and-mortar retails stores where it would traditionally stand kettles, more online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas, and increased unemployment and debt.
“Although I’m concerned that donations are down, I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year,” said Pollom, through a press release.
“This community has a history of putting its hands and feet in service of its prayers and supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. Even as we face a tsunami of need, which we don’t anticipate diminishing for many, many months, I believe our community will rally around us again this year,” he said.
Since March, The Salvation Army has served more than 100 million meals, provided over 1.6 million nights of shelter, and given emotional and spiritual care to nearly 900,000 people nationwide.
“The Salvation Army cannot sustain this level of service long term without the generous support of our community,” added Pollom.
In response to the pandemic, The Salvation Army has made it easier and safer than ever to support its work this year. People can donate in several contactless ways, including:
• Visit www.RescueChristmas.org to turn your passion into action.
• Sign up to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round. A $25 monthly donation over one year provides: 240 meals to those most vulnerable; 11 nights of shelter for those living on the streets; and Christmas presents for 12 children in need.
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any of the Red Kettles around the country.
• Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like Facebook fundraisers.
• Send a check to your local Salvation Army corps at 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville, IL, 61832.
Operating locally for 130 years, The Salvation Army has relied upon its iconic Red Kettle campaign since the 1890s. Donations to the kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs throughout the year.
In Danville, The Salvation Army provides a wide array of social services, including emergency financial assistance, veterans assistance programs, food and nutrition programs, family services and shelter, and Christmas assistance.
