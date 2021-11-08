The Salvation Army will kick off the Red Kettle season on Veterans Day, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 11, at Mad Goat Coffee on South Gilbert Street.
The community is encouraged to come offer support for this meaningful fundraising effort to meet the increased needs of families and neighbors this Christmas in Vermilion County.
TOP 5 REASONS TO ATTEND:
1. To be a good citizen and show your support for the community.
2. To receive a delicious, complimentary cup of coffee provided by The Salvation Army with your first kettle donation of the season. (Who doesn't love free stuff...)
3. To learn more about the programs, services, and other opportunities available through the Salvation Army in Vermilion County.
4. To enter your name for a $20 Mad Goat Gift Card drawing provided by the Mad Goat team with every donation.
5. To celebrate Veterans Day with your community.
If you or someone you know needs help this holiday season, go to sadanville.org or call 217-442-5911 to learn more.
About The Salvation Army in Vermilion County: The Salvation Army serves more than 8,700 families and neighbors each year in the communities of Vermilion County, providing critical services that include food, shelter, help with utilities, rent, clothing, Hope and much more.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
