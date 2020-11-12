The ongoing pandemic kept many Veterans Day observances from taking place on Wednesday, but the folks at Liberty Village in Danville did their best to fill the void. A parade made its way through Liberty Village, which hosted the drive-through event Wednesday afternoon to honor veterans. Parade participants had “Thank you veterans” signs and waved U.S. flags.
featured
Saluting veterans on Veterans Day in Danville
- By JENNFIER BAILEY | Commercial-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- DNA evidence leads to conviction of Danville man
- Bridge repairs set for South Bowman
- Aldermen support OSF redevelopment agreement
- Pritzker warns of additional restrictions as new COVID-19 cases soar
- Committee to act on OSF agreement
- Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Vermilion
- Warren County motorcycle crash claims a life
- Toys for Tots expects additional need
- Chicago man dies in Danville shooting
- COVID-19 claims 2 more residents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.