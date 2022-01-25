The Salt Fork Storm cheerleading squad, pictured above performing its routine, won first place in the Vermilion County Principals Association Tournament Cheer Competition Saturday morning at Palmer Arena in Danville. Bismarck/Henning/Rossville/Alvin, pictured at right during its performance, took second place. Seven county high school cheer teams competed. The winners were announced Saturday evening during the championship round of the county basketball tournament.

