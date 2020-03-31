CATLIN — A dozen or so Salt Fork North Elementary School teachers hopped in their cars Monday morning and drove around Catlin to lift the spirits of their students.
“Our teachers saw Westville’s parade last week and wanted to do it here,” Salt Fork North Principal Eric Free said. “They ran with it. They wanted the opportunity to connect with their students.”
Salt Fork K-5 math interventionist Kristen Strunga was one of the teachers who helped organize the Wave Parade.
“There have been videos of teachers doing parades nationwide,” Strunga said. “The Judith Giacoma teachers did theirs last week.”
During a recent Facebook group messaging session between Salt Fork teachers, Strunga said she asked the teachers if having a parade for their students was something they wanted to do.
The teachers responded enthusiastically, with some decorating their cars using chalk paint on their windows.
As the parade went by Monday, students stood out in their yards holding up colorful signs to cheer on the teachers.
“A lot of homes in Catlin are displaying hearts in their windows,” Strunga said, referring to an initiative to display hearts in windows to promote happiness and positivity during the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have teachers living in St. Joseph and Sidney, and this was a way for them to see their students,” she said. “This was something positive for us to do, and a way to be connected without breaking social distancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.