DANVILLE — Norfolk Southern is repairing the railroad overpass over Seminary Street, with the hope Seminary Street could be reopened by next week.
But Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said the CSX bridge portion could be more of a challenge to stabilize and make safe.
He told the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night that a week for Norfolk Southern and CSX repairs might be optimistic.
According to an email from Jeff DeGraff, manager media relations for Norfolk Southern Corp. of Atlanta, Ga., "We appreciate the quick work of the city of Danville to restrict access beneath the overpass. To be clear, the bridge has been inspected and found to be structurally sound. The debris is ballast from the track bed above falling through an open seam in the timber decking. Norfolk Southern has plans for a crew to be out as soon as (Wednesday) to repair this gap and any other timber areas that are necessary. Our goal is to have the area reopened by next week."
"Norfolk Southern has a team dedicated to bridge and structure inspection. We follow rigorous inspection schedules on over 9,000 bridges and 49,000 culverts. This particular bridge is inspected annually and was most recently evaluated in May 2020," according to DeGraff.
Cole said the overpass is unique in that it's owned by Norfolk Southern and CSX.
He said Norfolk Southern will be working on the patching job for the holes in the timber decking that has allowed ballast rock to fall through those holes.
He added that concrete on one of the other adjacent structures had fallen onto the sidewalk areas.
He said he hadn't received a response time from CSX.
"It's not an active rail for them," Cole said, adding that the CSX bridge is more concerning to city officials.
Both cross the entire width of the roadway and sidewalks. The CSX lines are on the west side and the Norfolk Southern lines on the east side.
"They both need to be addressed to make it safe," Cole said.
He added he's been pleased with the railroads' and Federal Railroad Administration's responses.
City officials aren't sure how long Seminary Street will be closed under the railroad overpass as engineers were to further assess the bridge that motorists travel under.
"With the way it is, I will not let it open," said Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter, of that portion of Seminary Street under the railroad tracks and overpass. "It's too much of a safety hazard."
He said he was made aware of issues with the railroad overpass on Monday.
The overpass has Norfolk Southern railroad tracks with trains traveling on it, above pedestrians and traffic. In addition, it has old abandoned CSX tracks on it, according to Carpenter.
Carpenter said rocks at the back of the overpass had fallen on the sidewalk.
He said there are a couple railroad ties that are broken and holding some of the rock back.
"There may be other issues," Carpenter said.
Engineers were to look at the structure.
"We'll go from there," Carpenter said.
He said it's too big of a risk to continue to allow children to walk under the overpass, and school buses and other traffic to regularly travel under it. Many travel Seminary Street to go under the railroad tracks and avoid train delays in the city.
City officials walked on top of of the overpass on Monday.
"It's just not safe," Carpenter said.
The city on Monday closed the portion of Seminary Street under the railroad overpass, from Collett to Washington streets, until further notice due to the ballast issues.
Detour routes are at Collett westbound and Washington eastbound. In addition, Junction Street between Seminary and Williams streets also is closed until further notice.
Carpenter on Monday said it’s best to close the road for the public’s safety at this time.
The rail company has been notified, Carpenter reported.
