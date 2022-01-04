Joe Rottman has lived in Danville with his wife for 44 years, and 27 of those years he served as a Danville High School guidance counselor, retiring in 2004. Before that, he worked as a Jr. High science teacher in Cary, IL, but he moved to Danville and never looked back. He says that he believes Danville is a great environment for kids to grow up in, and he is happy he raised both of his children here. He loves the people here, and he makes sure they know it.
A friend of Joe’s says, “He shows up with a smile on his face for nearly every community event possible in Danville. When Joe is not at a community event, he is organizing a group of friends for coffee or he is with his family. He supports our community by being present, and being positive.” In fact, Joe retired and uses his extra time volunteering for causes he cares about. He is a member of the Noon Kiwanis Club, which supports youth charities, provides college scholarships, and undertakes necessary community projects. He joyfully reports that he loves volunteering for the Kiwanis Pancake Day. He says, “It is a long day, sometimes 15 hours or so, but it is fun to be a part of this event that is so well-loved in Danville.”
In addition to his enthusiasm about the mission of Kiwanis, Joe also serves on the Vermilion County Museum Board and is currently working with the DACC Foundation to create a scholarship for local students, which is in line with his own love for education and encouraging others, especially youth. Joe also has a tradition of carrying greeting cards with him, asking everyone he sees to sign them. He then gives the card to someone with an upcoming milestone or to someone who needs encouragement.
A friend refers to Joe warmly saying, “He isn’t flashy, but he is kind and thoughtful – It’s the little things.”
Joe says, “This community has been good to me, my family, and my children.” He wants to spend the rest of his days here, giving right back to the place that has brought him so much goodness.
Thank you, Joe, for continually being present, positive, and for doing the little things.
