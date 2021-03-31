The Danville Rotary Club is once again soliciting sponsorships for its Memorial Way Project which lines Vermilion Street with flags from English to Sunset Funeral Home for Memorial Day weekend.
Each flag has a tag attached to it with the name of a deceased veteran or a loved one and some flags are simply for a veteran.
Each flag sponsorship is $5, but there are also corporate sponsorships available for many flags. The proceeds from the project are divided between the Vermilion County War Museum, veterans and veterans’ families scholarships at Danville Area Community College, a Veterans Assistance Program at the VA and the Danville Rotary Club.
The signup form is being published with this article.
