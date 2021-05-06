The Keilholz Family stands in the Rosary Garden dedicated to Nelda Keilhoz during a ceremony Saturday evening. Also: Father Steve Loftus blesses the Rosary Garden with holy water during the dedication ceremony. A statue of Joseph and Mary with Jesus is the centerpiece for the Rosary Garden.
Rosary Garden Dedicated
Deb Edwards | Commercial-News
-
-
