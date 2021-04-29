DANVILLE — What started with a white dogwood tree planted last year in memory of a longtime parishioner who died, has blossomed, and will continue to blossom in even more color as more flowers bloom, into a Rosary Garden at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville.
“It’s beautiful,” said parishioner Sharon Truskosky, as finishing touches were taking place on the garden this week.
It will look even better in the upcoming months as more flowers bloom, added parishioner Patty Smith.
The Rosary Garden is in memory of Nelda Keilholz. A dedication is planned for the garden following the 5 p.m. Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. Father Steve Loftus will bless the garden.
The garden is next to the church where a vacant lot once sat, off Park Street.
Nelda’s husband, Larry, said she nor he would want something extravagant done for them.
However, this is for the parishioners, from Holy Family and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, and the community.
People can sit on the benches in the gazebo and enjoy the garden. There could be weddings, baptisms and other events there, Larry also said.
Larry and Nelda moved to Danville in 1957 from Missouri, when they started attending the church.
He said the church is family. They were part of a group consisting of other parishioners, who would meet up and eat together on Saturdays.
The group included Truskosky, Smith and her husband Russell, Mary Rothery, Richard and Barbara Allison, Budd and Suzan Winkler, Steve Wilson and Mike and Nancy O’Kane.
Following Nelda passing away in March 2020, the group purchased a tree in Nelda’s memory.
Truskosky said the whole Keilholz family is wonderful.
“This garden started about a year ago,” Larry said, adding that none of it was his idea. “It’s a work in progress. We keep adding.”
Larry said his children were a big part of it too. His son, who lives in Tulsa, Okla. and has a landscaping background, helped with design drawings to expand on the tree to make it a full garden.
They completed the concrete, fence and other work and put in the gazebo last year.
The circle walkway is in the shape of a rosary, with rosary beads indented in the concrete, surrounding the Holy Family statue.
A grotto was being finished this week for a statue of Mary, in addition to an enclave for St. Peregrine.
Other areas include a zen garden and Nelda garden.
The Rosary Garden includes roses, to bloom later, and other perennial flowers in colors of blue, white, pink, yellow and red.
Future plans being discussed include a brick memorial path with the names of other families’ loved ones in the bricks.
Larry said they might start that later this year.
Each year they can add to the garden and make it prettier and nicer, he said.
“It’s quite a tribute,” Truskosky said.
The garden also is lit at night.
