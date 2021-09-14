Road construction work has resumed to a greater extent along the curve on Old Ottawa Road in Danville now that utility companies have completed their relocations. The sewer project in the Denmark Road area is about 85 percent complete and the roadway project is about 40 percent complete, according to city officials.
featured
Road Work Resumes on Danville project
- Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
Most Popular
Articles
- Danville school board approves new superintendent contract; two board members resign
- IGB approves expediting casino process
- Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' tour coming to Danville
- Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll
- Coroner identifies shooting, accident victims
- County records 6 more COVID-19 deaths
- Council approves TIF agreements, including for Goodwill's move
- Longtime broadcaster announces retirement
- Amphibian Apparel celebrates 1 year, presents Town Social
- Danville council approves salary, restructure changes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.