Old Ottawa

Road construction work has resumed to a greater extent along the curve on Old Ottawa Road in Danville, now that utility companies have completed their relocations. The sewer project in the Denmark Road area is about 85 percent complete and the roadway project is about 40 percent complete, according to city officials.

 Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

