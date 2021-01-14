In order to close part of Logan Avenue for the Carle at the Riverfront project, city officials have to reclassify roadways.
The Danville Area Transportation Study Policy Committee on Thursday, via teleconference, approved functional classification changes for Logan Avenue from near North Street to Main Street from a minor arterial road to a local road; and Madison Street between Logan Avenue and Gilbert Street from a local road to a minor arterial road.
Vacated streets are: Logan Avenue from Harrison Street to south of Lafayette Street; New York Avenue from Madison to Harrison streets; Robinson Street from Madison Street to North Street; and Harrison and Lafayette streets from Logan Avenue to Robinson Street.
Carle Health is planning a four-story medical office building with approximately 91,750 gross square feet of clinical space and 45,179 gross square feet of non-clinical space for about 136,943 square feet in total, west of Danville’s downtown area and west of Gilbert Street in an area bordered by North Logan, West Madison, Robinson and Lafayette streets.
Project cost is about $65 million. Consideration of the project by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has been tentatively set for its March 16 board meeting.
Written comments on the project can be submitted by Feb. 24 to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, 525 W. Jefferson St. (2nd floor), Springfield, IL 62761.
An online report of the board’s findings will be available at wwww.hfsrb.illinois.gov on March 2. The public can submit written responses in support or in opposition to the findings until 9 a.m. March 8.
Carle’s request to relocate its existing ambulatory surgery treatment center at 2300 N. Vermilion St., with Carle Surgicenter in Danville being part of the project off Logan Avenue, is expected to be heard by the state board at its June 15 meeting. That portion of the project is estimated at $12 million.
“The replacement ASTC (in a medical office building with physician offices) will consist of 13,842 gross square feet of clinical space and 3,635 gross square feet of non-clinical space for a total of 17,477 gross square feet of space. It will contain four Stage 1 recovery rooms and six Stage 2 recovery rooms and the same number of operating rooms and procedure rooms as the existing ASTC (two operating rooms and one procedure room),” according to the application.
Land acquisition was estimated at $1.9 million.
A public hearing on the surgicenter application has been requested, with a date and location not yet scheduled.
Carle Health Development owns the project site; site ownership will be transferred to The Carle Foundation.
Anticipated discontinuation of Carle’s North Vermilion Street site, about 22 years old upon the new project’s completion, is June 2023. The site will be sold.
For the entire new medical building, according to the application, it will also accommodate diagnostic services as well as physician medical offices and exam rooms. The project also is consolidating services from 311 W. Fairchild St.
