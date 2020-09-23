Rick's Ride for Wreaths is schedule for 10 a.m. Saturday in Vermilion County.
Motorcyclists and all other vehicles are invited to participate. Participants can begin registering in the parking lot of Danville Area Community College at 8 a.m. Cost is $15. All proceeds go to Wreaths Across America Danville National Cemetery.
The ride will go throughout Vermilion County, starting out at DACC, then on to Hoopeston to the memorial area of the fairgrounds. There will be visits to other memorial tribute statues throughout the county, ending at the Otto Newlin gun range in Georgetown for lunch.
