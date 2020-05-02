Spring is a special time in the forested corridor of the Salt Fork River. As it flows through Vermilion County in a new season, it is greeted with a myriad of wild flowers and woodland plants. Bluebells decorate the river bottoms and slopes, Jack-in-the pulpits magically come forth among the May apples and a few rare sprigs of ginseng and goldenseal break through the warming earth. The sight of those spring visitors reminded me it was time for a visit with Dick Woodard.
Richard “Dick” Woodard can tell you all you need to know about the world of the Salt Fork River in Vermilion County. As boy and man in his 90 years, he has explored and enjoyed the length of the timeless stream as it wiggles its way through the county to join its sister streams. Once there, it joins the Middle Fork and North Fork to give birth to the Vermilion River.
One of Dick’s favorite sections of the old river was christened the “English Channel” by pioneers when they settled in the county in the 1800s. He is one of the few people who still remember that name. The deep water channel runs up stream a long distance from where Jordon Creek joins the Salt Fork from the south.
When the Illinois Department of Natural Resources printed the results of its “Headwaters Area Assessment in 1997,” it reported Jordon Creek was 11 miles long and had an average width of 13 feet. The survey noted the Salt Fork was 50 to 95 feet wide. There was no mention of the “English Channel” in the report, but it is certainly there.
“The English Channel is one of the best places in the Salt Fork to catch catfish,” Dick told me as we visited. “That deep stretch of water runs all the way upstream past the old railroad trestle.” He was talking about the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad bridge that once carried trains across the rippling waters of the Salt Fork.
The rail spur ran to Sidell and it was a cinders and smoke line. Steam powered all the engines that crossed the long-gone trestle before the line was taken out in the early 1950s. The trestle’s abutments still stand on opposite banks of the river as monuments of the past.
Dick remembers when the “Mouth of Jordon” was a gathering place for picnickers, swimmers and folks who just wanted to spend a little time on the river. It was also the site of numerous baptisms in days gone by. For decades a cable swing that allowed people to soar out over the river and drop into a deep pool was maintained by various individuals. There was no bridge at the Mouth, but roads ran to the spot from both sides of the river and a ford existed there until about 1950.
At the end of the English Channel, the river narrows as the land attempts to grip it a little tighter. The pioneers named that narrowing the “Swift Place.” The name referred to the swift current created when the river fought back as the land attempted to choke it. Unlike a shallow riffle, the Swift Place is more than 2 feet deep.
Dick also can tell you where Cedar Bluff is located further up the river. The pioneers named it for a grove of red cedars that captured a bit of the high ground among their towering woodland neighbors.
He also remembers well the picturesque Conkeytown covered bridge that spanned the Salt Fork for nearly a century. There was a mill near the bridge and Dick recalled where one of the stones from the river mill ended up.
“The old mill stone was used as a step at the back of a house in Conkeytown. I have stepped on that old stone many times,” he said.
When my conversation with Dick was nearing an end I asked him what he was doing during the stay-at-home in Illinois order.
“Well, tomorrow I’m going to go get some mushrooms,” he said.
I think he was going to buy them; then again, maybe he was going to gather them along the Salt Fork. He certainly knows where the morel mushrooms grow. He also knows where the paw paw and sassafras trees once thrived and that stray orphan of the forest, the persimmon tree, once squatted on the hills above the old river.
Dick can tell you about all you need to know about the world of the Salt Fork.
Donald Richter’s column appears every other week in the Commercial-News. He is a member of the Vermilion County Museum Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.