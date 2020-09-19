The old road crosses southern Iowa from Burlington to the Missouri River. Fortunate travelers going west discover the ancient Plattsmouth toll bridge at the west end of the highway that will carry them across the Missouri River into the Cornhusker State. The toll is $1.75, but a view of the 1929 engineering marvel is well worth the price.
There are a few wobbles in the highway known as the Blue Grass Road in its early days, but it is relatively straight. Evidently the federal government accepted the twists and turns when it took control of the road and christened it U. S. Route 34. It also has been named the Red Bull Highway in honor of the fighting 34th Infantry Division.
I have always enjoyed U. S. 34; it lets you view the productive Iowa countryside, small villages and towns, as you cross the Hawkeye State. Progress has tampered with the old highway — part of it is now four lanes — but it still stubbornly retains it character as a road less traveled.
After an absence of 20 years, something new greeted Sue and me as we traveled the route on a late summer day. Dozens of American flags on tall poles waved gently in the breeze on a hillside a short distance west of Albia, Iowa. When we stopped, we learned there were 100 flags and they were part of the Welcome Home Soldier Monument. The beautiful monument reportedly was inspired by a comment made by a Vietnam War veteran.
In addition to the American flags, there is a replica of the Iwo Jima flag-raising monument and other statues and tasteful items of tribute to veterans of all the armed services. The hillside monument has been well-designed and implemented. Memorial tablets and engravings explain the various elements of the monument located on several acres of donated land.
The monument also has been financed by donations. There is a large paved parking lot and paved walking paths. It is a work in progress and has expanded each year since ground was broken several years ago.
The “Welcome Home” theme is appropriate. The veterans I have interviewed who fought or served in foreign lands had a common desire — to come home again.
Vermilion County native Joe Blackwell stated coming home was perhaps the greatest day of his life. He was a member of the 778th tank battalion in World War II and was badly wounded in Germany. He said he would never forget how happy he was when he saw the Statue of Liberty when his ship arrived in New York in 1945. It was months before he was able to walk again on his shattered legs, but he was home.
“I will never forget that day, I was back in America,” the veteran recalled in an interview.
As Sue and I walked over the grounds at the monument and viewed the granite memorial wall with the names on it, a man on a motorcycle also stopped by. He looked around a bit and took a few pictures before he left.
There was a pickup truck in the parking lot with a man sitting in it the entire time we were there. When we left I noticed he was wearing a veteran’s cap. The elderly gentleman smiled and nodded as we took our leave.
It had been decades since we traveled U. S. 34, but it was still a pleasant journey across Iowa on the old road where they Welcome Soldiers Home.
