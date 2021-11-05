OAKWOOD — The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources hosted a ribbon-cutting event Friday morning to celebrate Vermilion County's Kickapoo Rail Trail improvements.
Local organizations joined IDOT and IDNR representatives to celebrate the completion of the "beautiful" rail trail bridge and parking lot improvements, as IDOT Secretary Omer Osman said.
Osman said this was a unique project for the state.
"We not only built a bridge, but created a landmark and something to be enjoyed for generations to come. (It) can be used by families and bring tourism to this important part of our state," he said.
The bridge substructure was left in place with virtually no modifications, Osman said. The bridge's Brazilian hardwood has a life expectancy of 40 years.
He said the bridge provides a spectacular view of the river and surrounding area.
"It is truly, as you can see, it is truly breathtaking," Osman said.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said it's like coming home for the ribbon-cutting. She grew up on a hog farm in Milford and would go to Danville to do major shopping.
"This is personal to me. So when I say I'm here with pride, I mean that," Callahan said.
She said in addition to the bridge and parking lot, there is a new toilet, a solar amenity, informational kiosk and ADA accessibility.
"We invite you to enjoy this every day, encourage others to enjoy it, to travel from out of state to see this incredible scene," Callahan said.
The ribbon-cutting occurred on the trail bridge over the Middle Fork Vermilion River.
The Kickapoo Rail Trail (KRT) bridge opened in June.
Halverson Construction constructed the approximately 1.5 mile KRT section through Kickapoo State Park from Gray’s Siding Road to the Vermillion County Fairgrounds. The trail runs along Route 150 east of Oakwood and continues to the trestle bridge over the Middle Fork River to Kickapoo State Park.
This section has the 1/4 mile long (1,291 feet) railroad bridge over the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
The approximately $3 million bridge section project was paid for through a federal transportation enhancement program grant awarded to the Vermilion County Conservation District, with the IDNR providing the remaining local matching dollars.
The first phase of construction in Vermilion County by Cross Construction was on the almost 2-mile section extending from the western edge of Oakwood, west of Oakwood Street in Oakwood, to Gray’s Siding Road in the area of Dunbar Bucktown Tree Farm.
Engineering and construction cost about $900,000. Funding came from donations and an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.
The ITEP grant provided 80 percent funding. The remaining 20 percent came from private donations. Vermilion County Conservation District funds, or local real estate tax dollars, were not used to construct the trail.
“The bridge is going to be a big draw,” Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale has said.
The rail corridor was purchased in the winter of 2013/2014 and work on the KRT began in the spring of 2016. The 6.7-mile Urbana to St. Joseph trail segment opened to the public in 2017.
The Vermilion County portion is about 3.5 miles and potentially longer.
The long term vision is to acquire the 4.3 mile CXS railroad corridor from the Vermillion County fairgrounds to Ellsworth Park in Danville, and then from there, connect the park to downtown Danville riverfront development, IDNR and other local officials have said. Until CXS files for abandonment of that section of the railroad, they are not able to railbank the corridor, or negotiate with CSX to acquire it.
Pasquale has said the KRT has been talked about for more than 20 years and having it become a reality is another great accomplishment for this area.
A fundraiser also is taking place for the KRT to support its continued development.
The KRT at Sleepy Creek Online Auction is live and has more than 30 items including Illini basketball and football tickets, gift certificates to local businesses such as The Wheelhouse, The Ribcage BBQ, Vermilion River Beer Company, plus an overnight stay at the Bed and Wine Lodging at Sleepy Creek Vineyards, and much more.
The online auction is in place of the normal in-person KRT fundraising event traditionally at Sleepy Creek Vineyards every November.
Find a complete list of auction items at: www.BiddingOwl.com/KickapooRailTrail. Bidding goes through Nov. 18.
Winning bids will help reach a fundraising goal for the continued development of the Kickapoo Rail Trail across Champaign and Vermilion counties.
