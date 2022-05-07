Being a parent and serving for the past 33 years as director of the Child Development Center at Danville Area Community College has given Ana Nasser the experience in seeing what children need to grow.
Ana said parents need to give children the tools they need to succeed, and as they grow, they will know when to use them.
Ana will be retiring at the end of June.
She and her daughter, Dawn who also works at DACC as coordinator of campus and community resources, academic advisor and international student liaison, said the community college has been good to their family.
With Sunday being Mother’s Day, they looked back on their relationship and Ana’s time at DACC.
Ana is originally from Chile and came to the U.S. and Danville after being invited as a foreign exchange program student. She was 19 at the time.
She took English as a Second Language classes here to learn English.
Staying in Danville wasn’t in her plans. However, she met her husband, Randy, who works at Dines Machine and Manufacturing, early on. They married and had two children.
Ana ended up going back to school, with her kids starting school. She started looking into early childhood, and elementary education as a career.
She had the opportunity to apply for a head teacher position with the Child Development Center, which offers a pre-school program, in 1989.
“I really didn’t think I was going to get it,” Ana said.
She had been volunteering at the center, which was then in Building 11. Dawn said she grew up going there, seeing her mom work. Dawn would help out after school. She didn’t work at the daycare later on as a student worker, but in the business office at DACC. Ana’s son, Alejandro, did, however.
Ana said the curiosity and everything about children drew her in.
Ana said she was surprised when they hired her. She became assistant director almost immediately, she said maybe because she was older, and then became full-time director about a year and half later.
She is grateful for the opportunities the college has given her, an education and being able to do so many things in the community.
She has loved working with children and creating relationships with them.
Dawn said her mom has a sensitivity, compassion and empathy, and yet a strictness about her, which is needed in her position.
“It’s amazing,” Dawn said. “There’s a different kind of patience for young children that you need to have.”
Ana added that she respects the children, and recognizes the little miracles they do every day.
She said family structures are different today than in 1989, with children now sometimes having multiple homes with single parents; and everything in society is so fast that we don’t remind children that little milestones in parent’s eyes, but huge for children, affect them and are important.
The center moved into its current building in 1997. Ana had a hand in the design and construction of the building, for the classrooms, kitchen and to meet children’s and families’ needs.
The Child Development Center currently serves about 35 children.
Three classrooms are divided into ages: 2-and-3-year-olds, 3-and-4-year-olds and 4-and-5-year-olds.
They have about 15 children on a waiting list.
The problem right now is finding help.
The center also has a summer school-age program.
Pre-pandemic, they had around 70 children. The maximum number they’ve had is 76.
Ana said it’s not that they don’t want more children right now. They can’t find the staff.
“Safety is No. 1,” she said. “It cannot be safe if you don’t have the help or the right help.”
She said they’re still waiting for people who want to work.
Successes
“I hear from people all the time ...,” Ana said about children and grandchildren and families’ memories of their children going to the pre-school center.
Dawn said her mom will be stopped in a store and people bring out pictures and show how big their children are now.
“Just seeing the children, seeing the cases where parents are coming in and they say there’s nothing we can do. My child, they’re not listening; or something else is up or something like that, and then you see them grow, and you see them bloom. And we’ll work together. It’s working together as a team to provide the best that we can for the children,” Ana said.
“Children are amazing,” she added.
Another success story from the Child Development Center is Melissa Hollingsworth. Melissa is interim director and will be taking over as director when Ana leaves. She started at the Child Development Center as a child, volunteered as a teenager, worked as a teacher’s aide, hired as a head teacher, served as assistant director for about four years and now will be director. She’s been at the center full-time for 13 years.
Since her mom has been at the center, Dawn started full-time at DACC in September 2010. A job for a recruiter opened up. She’d traveled and lived in Georgia for a time, and moved back with her son to be closer to family.
She was a recruiter for five years and now is in the advising office.
Dawn works with international students. She grew up seeing that program through her mom. Some international students have become like their family too.
“I learned so much from volunteerism. I learned so much empathy and compassion and kind of having that understanding for people,” Dawn said about now working with international students, and also paired with her traveling. “It was kind of this natural flow of transitioning into it.”
When Dawn was in college at DACC, she graduated in 2002, she and her mom would have lunch together sometimes in the center’s conference room, and they’d see each other from time to time.
Now, they’ve had their separate positions, but work together on the Hispanic and Diversity teams and events.
“My parents are extremely supportive,” Dawn said, adding that her mom may stop by her office about once a month if she’s in the building. “They help me with my son, a 13-year-old. I need some backup with a teenager.”
Dawn said she looks up to her mom. When you’re younger, you don’t always appreciate the things your mom does. As you get older you do realize it, Dawn said.
Dawn remembers a few years ago when her mom did a presentation for Hispanic Heritage Month and talked about how she grew up with the coup and everything happening in Chile, witnessing war and tragedy.
“It’s just amazing to hear how that person has raised you. This tough person ... She’s been through a lot and has held onto so much compassion and so much love,” Dawn said.
“It’s life,” Ana said.
Ana tells parents, “The best job that you’re ever going to have in your life, the best one, is going to be a parent. The hardest job that you’re ever going to have in your life is being a parent.”
And you can’t retire from it, she added.
Ana said parents make mistakes all the time. Parents can try not to make them again. They also need to recognize children are watching them.
The hardest thing for her is letting go of what she thinks her children should be doing now, because it’s their life. You give them tools to succeed, and they’ll decide where they’ll go.
Ana added that parents need to use their own experiences to grow.
Her son had a severe health challenge, dealing with paralysis, early on that they overcame with the family’s determination.
“Your experiences make you who you are,” Ana said. “You are the best cheerleader, best fighter for your child. You have to protect them.”
Dawn said her mom has been inspiration to many people.
After a recent family dinner, Ana and her husband talked about how lucky they are to have time with their grandchildren and family. They appreciate what they have.
In retirement, Ana will be continuing her volunteering, traveling, and also spending more time with her grandchildren and family.
