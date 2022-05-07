DANVILLE — Retiring Danville School District 118 staff will be honored at a board retirement dinner on May 11 at the Possum Trot Supper Club.
Those retiring this school year are:
- Kimberly Burch, 9 years, teacher – foreign language, Danville High School.
- Mary Jo Heeren, 15 years, teacher – elementary, Mark Denman Elementary
- Susan Kedas, 34 years, teacher - math, Danville High School.
- Debora Leaver, 6 years, teacher – special education, Mark Denman Elementary
- Julie Legg, 33 years, teacher - elementary, Liberty Elementary.
- Donna Bennett, 27 years, food service, Danville High School.
- Sherry Carpenter, 4 years, food service, South View Upper Elementary.
- Shirley Dieu, 18 years, food service, North Ridge Middle School.
- Joy Fox, 19 years, secretary, North Ridge Middle School.
- Kathryn Feed, 11 years, secretary, Jackson Building.
- Barbara Hall, 23 years, food service, Edison Elementary.
- Derric Hightower, 25 years, custodian, Garfield Elementary.
- Dianna Kirk, 34 years, secretary, Fields Administrative Service Center.
- Connie Kittell, 23 years, secretary, Fields Administrative Service Center.
- Debbie Plush, 8 years, birth-to-three coordinator, Mark Denman Elementary.
- Debra Strader, 24 years, teaching assistant, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.
- Monica Campbell, 20 years, teacher – special education, Danville High School.
