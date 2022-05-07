DANVILLE — Retiring Danville School District 118 staff will be honored at a board retirement dinner on May 11 at the Possum Trot Supper Club.

Those retiring this school year are:

  • Kimberly Burch, 9 years, teacher – foreign language, Danville High School.
  • Mary Jo Heeren, 15 years, teacher – elementary, Mark Denman Elementary
  • Susan Kedas, 34 years, teacher - math, Danville High School.
  • Debora Leaver, 6 years, teacher – special education, Mark Denman Elementary
  • Julie Legg, 33 years, teacher - elementary, Liberty Elementary.
  • Donna Bennett, 27 years, food service, Danville High School.
  • Sherry Carpenter, 4 years, food service, South View Upper Elementary.
  • Shirley Dieu, 18 years, food service, North Ridge Middle School.
  • Joy Fox, 19 years, secretary, North Ridge Middle School.
  • Kathryn Feed, 11 years, secretary, Jackson Building.
  • Barbara Hall, 23 years, food service, Edison Elementary.
  • Derric Hightower, 25 years, custodian, Garfield Elementary.
  • Dianna Kirk, 34 years, secretary, Fields Administrative Service Center.
  • Connie Kittell, 23 years, secretary, Fields Administrative Service Center.
  • Debbie Plush, 8 years, birth-to-three coordinator, Mark Denman Elementary.
  • Debra Strader, 24 years, teaching assistant, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.
  • Monica Campbell, 20 years, teacher – special education, Danville High School.

